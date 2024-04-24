Five Civilians Were Wounded In Sumy Region Over Last Day As Result Of Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck 256 times in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours, injuring five civilians and damaging infrastructure.

This was reported by the regional police in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the occupiers fired on the border settlements of Sumy region . A total of 256 attacks were recorded," the report says.

According to police, 5 civilians were injured as a result of the shelling.

An apartment building and 24 private houses, a garage, and a car were also damaged.

Russia intensifies missile attacks, airstrikes onregion

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over these incidents under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".











































As reported by Ukrinform, at night and in the morning of April 24, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 49 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Velykopysarivska and Esmanska communities were shelled.