World's Leading Think Tanks Reps Are In Garabagh

The visit of the participants of the "COP29 and Green Vision forAzerbaijan" international forum to the Garabagh region has begun, Azernews reports.

The representatives of 64 think tanks from 30 countries areparticipating in the visit.

The guests first visited the city of Zangilan, where they gotacquainted with the Zangilan International Airport. The expertswill also visit the city of Lachin, where the international forumthat started a day ago in Baku will continue its work.

The participants of the forum will discuss preparations for the29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku inNovember this year, and Azerbaijan's activities in the field of"green energy".

It should be noted that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyevdeclared 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" inthe country.