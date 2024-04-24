               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov Arrives In Azerbaijan For State Visit


4/24/2024 5:30:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has arrived inthe Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kyrgyzstan atHeydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the nationalflags of the two countries.

President Sadyr Zhaparov was welcomed by Azerbaijan's DeputyPrime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister FarizRzayev and other officials.

