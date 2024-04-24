               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2Nd Meeting Of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Interstate Council Started


4/24/2024 5:30:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 2nd meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan andKyrgyzstan commenced with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republicof Azerbaijan and Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republicin attendance, Azernews reports.

To be updated...

MENAFN24042024000195011045ID1108131907

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search