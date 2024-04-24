2Nd Meeting Of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Interstate Council Started

( MENAFN - AzerNews) The 2nd meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan andKyrgyzstan commenced with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republicof Azerbaijan and Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republicin attendance, Azernews reports.

