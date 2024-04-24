Dyxnet Expands Network Coverage With New Pops In Mexico And South Korea

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2024 - Mexico and South Korea are markets with significant growth potential, capturing the interest of global businesses. Recognising this emerging opportunity, DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET), is pleased to announce the expansion of its network coverage and services by establishing new Points-of-Presence (PoPs) in Mexico and Seoul. This strategic move, coupled with its strengthened cloud, network, and security services capabilities, aims to provide comprehensive support for businesses looking to expand overseas. Building upon the successful launch of a new PoP in Dubai earlier this year, this expansion solidifies its commitment to empowering enterprises with robust infrastructure for seamless global connectivity.Mexico boasts advantages in terms of geography, population, and resources, attracting a surge of companies, including a notable number of Chinese enterprises. Furthermore, the tariff advantages for product exports to the United States under the USMCA agreement positions Mexico as an important springboard for foreign trade companies aiming to expand into the North American market.Similarly, South Korea has emerged as a key target market for cross-border e-commerce, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 25% from 2022 to 2027, according to Mordor Intelligence's prediction. In February of this year, Statistics Korea released data showing a 26.9% year-on-year increase in South Korea's cross-border e-commerce imports in 2023. Import volumes from China experienced an even more significant surge of 121.2%, making China the largest source of cross-border e-commerce imports for South Korea.To meet the substantial market demand, DYXnet's new PoPs in Mexico and South Korea will facilitate secure interconnections across diverse scenarios through its integrated cloud-network-security services. This expansion empowers businesses to expand their global operations and capitalise on opportunities in emerging markets.With a robust network backbone infrastructure and extensive resources, DYXnet has deployed over 200 PoPs in more than 100 cities worldwide, covering over 700 cities globally. The PoPs in core cities have been upgraded to SASE PoPs, offering advanced security protections such as Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS). By integrating SD-WAN and SASE, enterprises can seamlessly and securely connect to the nearest SASE PoP, ensuring reliable interconnectivity across headquarters, branches, factories, and various scenarios such as cloud, internet, and e-commerce livestreaming. These solutions provide advanced network security capabilities, meeting the increasingly complex security requirements of today's businesses and ensuring their operations are uninterrupted.Furthermore, DYXnet's cloud connectivity capabilities enable fast and flexible deployment of global digital resources. Through collaborations with major public cloud service providers, DYXnet offers customers a rich pool of cloud-network digital infrastructure resources, facilitating easy access to multi-cloud environments. DYXnet remains committed to enhancing its service capabilities and expanding its network presence, providing superior interconnectivity support to enterprises. By partnering with DYXnet, businesses can achieve greater success in international markets and unlock boundless possibilities.Hashtag: #DYXnet

About DYXnet

Established in 1999 in Hong Kong and later becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VENT) in 2014, DYXnet is a prominent ICT service provider in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region. It offers innovative technologies and solutions to enterprises of all sizes, enabling them to fully embrace digital transformation. With a comprehensive service portfolio that includes enterprise networks (MPLS and SD-WAN), cloud solutions, data center services, and cybersecurity solutions, DYXnet empowers businesses to unlock their true potential.

As a pioneer in the field, DYXnet was one of the first ICT service providers in the region to obtain prestigious ISO certifications, including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, and ISO 9001. Additionally, DYXnet is one of the first official members of the China Cross-border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance and has played a significant role as one of the initial SD-WAN service standard drafting units.

