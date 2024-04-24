Senior diplomate claims America concerned over Russia`s total embrace of N-Korea

(MENAFN) A senior United States diplomat has raised alarm over the deepening relationship between Russia and North Korea, warning that it could embolden Pyongyang to adopt a more aggressive stance on the global stage. Deputy Assistant Secretary Jung Pak, the State Department's senior official for North Korea, voiced these concerns in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday.



Pak emphasized the significance of Moscow's "complete embrace" of North Korea, suggesting that it could encourage the isolated regime to escalate tensions with its southern neighbor, export weapons internationally, and resist Washington's calls for denuclearization talks. The warming of ties between Russia and North Korea has reportedly been fueled by arms shipments from Pyongyang to Moscow, allegedly used in the conflict in Ukraine.



However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied these reports, asserting that there is no evidence to support such claims. Similarly, North Korean officials have refuted allegations of arms deliveries to Russia. Despite these denials, Pak highlighted the benefits Pyongyang has gained from its cooperation with Moscow, including economic assistance and high-level diplomatic meetings.



The United States official expressed concern that this collaboration could lend North Korea an unwarranted sense of legitimacy and embolden its leader, Kim Jong-un, to adopt more provocative actions. Pak cited Russia's veto of a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at extending the mandate of a panel monitoring North Korea's nuclear activities as evidence of Moscow's support for Pyongyang's agenda.



While Peskov justified Russia's veto by stating that the resolution was no longer in its interests, Pak warned of the potential consequences of Russia's alignment with North Korea on regional stability and global security. The United States remains vigilant about the implications of Russia's bolstered ties with Pyongyang and its impact on efforts to address the North Korean nuclear threat.

