Premier trade expo in Zimbabwe starts in Bulawayo

(MENAFN) The 64th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), considered the premier trade expo in Zimbabwe, commenced in the city of Bulawayo on Tuesday. The event, which draws participants from various countries, including 40 exhibitors from China, is a significant platform for showcasing products, fostering business exchanges, and promoting economic collaboration.



With the theme "Innovation: the catalyst to industrialization and trade," the expo aims to highlight the importance of innovation in driving industrial growth and enhancing trade relations. Scheduled to run until Saturday, the trade fair will feature several days dedicated to business engagements, followed by open access to the public in the latter part of the event.



Liu Baixue, the vice chairperson of the Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe, emphasized the participation of Chinese companies in the expo. These companies are showcasing a diverse range of products, both manufactured in Zimbabwe and imported from China, demonstrating the bilateral trade ties and economic cooperation between the two nations.



"We have around 40 Chinese companies participating in this international fair, and some of them are Chinese listed companies' subsidiaries in Zimbabwe, some (are) private Chinese companies," Liu informed a Chinese news agency.



"For them to be here, they have the aim of presenting their products and services to the people and companies in Zimbabwe, and I think they will achieve their goal in the next couple of days," she declared.

