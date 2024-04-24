Army helicopters collision causes death of ten people

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident, ten crew members of the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) lost their lives after two military helicopters collided during a parade rehearsal on Tuesday morning. The fatal collision occurred at the Lumut TLDM naval base as the helicopters were performing a flyby in preparation for the upcoming 90th anniversary celebration, as confirmed by the navy in an official statement.



According to the navy's statement, all ten victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, and their remains were subsequently transferred to the TLDM Military Hospital for the identification process. An immediate investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the tragic collision.



The helicopters involved in the incident were identified as an AgustaWestland AW139 and a Eurocopter Fennec, with one carrying seven crew members and the other carrying three.



Reports from local newspaper Malaymail indicate that the AW139 crashed onto the steps of a stadium, while the Fennec descended into the pool of the base's sports complex.



In light of the tragedy, the navy has issued a plea to the public to refrain from sharing any videos or photos depicting the deceased individuals out of respect for the sensitivity of the victims' families. As the investigation into the cause of the collision unfolds, the nation mourns the loss of the brave servicemen who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

