Kim Jong-un checks N-Korea`s nuclear trigger

(MENAFN) In a display of military prowess, North Korea, under the watchful eye of leader Kim Jong-un, conducted a simulated nuclear counterattack targeting enemy territories, as reported by state media on Tuesday. The exercise involved the deployment of "super-large" multiple rocket launchers, which unleashed a barrage of missiles towards an island located in the Sea of Japan.



These maneuvers come shortly after Pyongyang's announcement of successful tests involving a new "super-large warhead" cruise missile and a novel type of anti-aircraft missile.



Concurrently, joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korean air forces continue to take place on the Korean peninsula, further escalating tensions in the region.



The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) revealed that this exercise marked North Korea's inaugural test of its purported "nuclear trigger" command and control system, alongside the assessment of the state's ability to promptly counterattack in the event of an enemy assault.



Military units were engaged in a hypothetical scenario, wherein North Korea's highest nuclear crisis alarm level was activated in response to a perceived threat.



According to KCNA, the salvo of missiles, each equipped with simulated nuclear warheads, achieved precise hits on the designated island target situated approximately 352 kilometers away. Kim Jong-un reportedly expressed "great satisfaction" with the outcome of the drill, as stated by KCNA.



The launches have elicited condemnation from the United States, South Korea, and Japan, with all three nations denouncing the actions as threats to regional and global peace and security.



Addressing the press on Monday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed that the issue would feature prominently on the agenda during United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit to China later this week.

MENAFN24042024000045015687ID1108131812