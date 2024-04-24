German citizens get detained on suspicion of spying for China

(MENAFN) In a significant development, three German nationals have been arrested on suspicion of espionage for China, as announced by the Prosecutor General’s Office on Monday. The arrests follow allegations of the accused individuals passing sensitive German technologies to Beijing, purportedly in violation of the Foreign Trade Act.



The Federal Court of Justice, Germany’s highest judicial body, issued warrants for the arrest of the three suspects—identified only as Thomas R., Herwig F., and Ina F.—last Wednesday.



Concurrently, authorities conducted searches at their residences and workplaces as part of an ongoing investigation into the matter.



According to German authorities, the accused individuals are believed to have collaborated with a Chinese secret service, allegedly before June 2022. Thomas R. is accused of acting as an agent for an employee of the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), with the aim of procuring information on advanced German technologies with potential military applications.



Investigators assert that Thomas R. established contact with Herwig F. and Ina F., a couple running a company in Dusseldorf, to serve as intermediaries with individuals in the German research and development sector.



The couple, operating in conjunction with a German university, is alleged to have been involved in preparing a study for a Chinese contractual partner on cutting-edge machine parts utilized in engines for high-performance ships, including combat vessels. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, this contractual partner was linked to the MSS employee who purportedly directed Thomas R. The investigation further revealed that the funding for these activities traced back to the Chinese state, according to statements released by the Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.



These arrests underscore growing concerns over foreign espionage activities targeting sensitive technologies and intellectual property in Germany. The case highlights the importance of robust counterintelligence measures to safeguard national security and protect proprietary innovations from illicit exploitation by foreign entities.

