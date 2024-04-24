China demands global cooperation against sexual violence

(MENAFN) During a Security Council open debate on conflict-related sexual violence, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, urged for global collaboration in combating all forms of sexual violence. He emphasized the importance of ending impunity, addressing terrorism, and promoting women's empowerment through development initiatives.



Fu underscored the necessity of imposing effective punishments for criminal acts to deter and prevent future violations. He called on all nations to reinforce the rule of law, adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards perpetrators, and ensure justice for the victims.



Referring to the recent surge in gang violence and instances of sexual violence in Haiti, Fu highlighted the significant threat posed to local women and girls, as well as the pervasive fear experienced by the population.



He urged all parties to support the efforts of the Haitian police in maintaining law and order, implementing the arms embargo, and disrupting the illicit channels used by gangs to acquire weapons and ammunition, thereby stabilizing the situation promptly.



Fu also emphasized the importance of suppressing terrorist activities in addressing conflict-related sexual violence.



"In recent years, the problems of kidnapping, human trafficking, and sexual violence committed by terrorist groups in West Africa, the Middle East, and other regions have become increasingly pronounced," he stated. " It is incumbent on all parties to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the countries concerned, give full play to the leading role of the United Nations and its Security Council, put an end to double standards in fighting terrorism, strengthen international counter-terrorism cooperation, and resolutely combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he added.

