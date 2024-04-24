USGS: 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Hanga Roa, Chile

(MENAFN) According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck at 07:35:05 GMT on Wednesday, approximately 299 kilometers NNW (north-northwest) of Hanga Roa, Chile. The seismic event's epicenter was initially located at a depth of 10.0 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface. The coordinates provided place the epicenter at approximately 24.55 degrees south latitude and 110.22 degrees west longitude.



The occurrence of earthquakes is a common phenomenon in seismically active regions like Chile, situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plate boundaries intersect, leading to frequent seismic activity. The Richter scale measures the magnitude of earthquakes, with each whole number increase indicating a tenfold increase in the amplitude of seismic waves.



Given the magnitude of 5.1, this earthquake is considered moderate and may result in noticeable shaking, particularly in the vicinity of the epicenter. However, the extent of potential damage or impact on local communities depends on various factors, including the depth of the earthquake, the proximity of populated areas to the epicenter, and the resilience of infrastructure in the affected region.



The USGS regularly monitors seismic activity worldwide and provides timely updates and data on earthquakes to assist in disaster preparedness and response efforts. Residents and authorities in seismically active areas are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols in the event of an earthquake to minimize risks and ensure the safety of individuals and communities.

