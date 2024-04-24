Biden confirms to Zelensky US assistance

(MENAFN) In a recent phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, United States President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States' commitment to swiftly increase military and economic assistance to Ukraine. This assurance comes in the wake of the House of Representatives passing a USD95 billion emergency spending package on Saturday, with a significant portion earmarked for Ukraine. The bill, including USD61 billion in aid for Ukraine, is poised to advance to a Senate vote on Tuesday.



President Biden assured Zelensky that once the legislation clears the Senate and reaches the Oval Office for his signature, aid shipments to Ukraine will commence promptly. A White House readout of the phone call highlighted Biden's commitment to providing Ukraine with "significant new security assistance packages" to address its urgent battlefield and air-defense needs. Furthermore, Biden emphasized Washington's unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two nations.



While specific details of the conversation were not disclosed by the White House, President Zelensky indicated that Ukraine would receive longer-range missiles as part of the aid package.



Notably, these missiles will have an extended range of 300 kilometers, compared to the previous version with a striking distance capped at 165 kilometers. This development signals a significant enhancement of Ukraine's defensive capabilities, albeit with precautions taken to avoid escalating tensions with Russia.



Additionally, discussions have commenced between Kiev and Washington regarding a security cooperation agreement, with Zelensky expressing optimism about the potential for a "truly exemplary" accord. Ukraine has previously signed bilateral security agreements with several NATO members, which pledge long-term military, economic, and political support without entailing mutual defense commitments. These agreements reflect Ukraine's strategic alignment with Western allies in its ongoing efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

