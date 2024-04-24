IED Blast On NH 2 In Manipur's Ethnically Troubled Kangpokpi District Partially Damages Bridge

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A bridge on National Highway 2 in Manipur's Kangpokpi district suffered partial damage due to an IED explosion early on Wednesday, April 24, disrupting traffic movement in the area, newswire PTI reported a statement, Manipur police confirmed that a bridge on National Highway 2 in the ethnically troubled Kangpokpi district of Manipur suffered partial damage in an IED explosion early on Wednesday.“The incident led to the disruption of traffic movement in the area.”Also read: US report flags 'significant abuses' in India, harassment of media and minoritiesA police officer told PTI that the improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred on the bridge between Sapermeina and Koubru Leikha areas at around 12:45 am, midnight.“No casualties were reported so far in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast,” PTI quoted the police officer as saying view of the current situation, the movement of heavy vehicles on the bridge, which serves as a vital link connecting Manipur's capital Imphal with Nagaland's Dimapur, has been temporarily suspended read: US report flags 'significant abuses' in India, harassment of media and minoritiesSoon after the blast, police officers rushed to the spot and cordoned off the bridge promptly minutes after the explosion occurred. An investigation into the IED blast has been initiated blast occurred hours after a gunfight ensued between village volunteers of the two opposing communities in Imphal West district on April 23.
Also read: Lok Sabha polls 2024: Re-polling at 11 Manipur polling booths ends peacefully, over 81% turnout recordedIn a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Manipur police said, \"Movement of 204 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.“A total of 128 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 75 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.”
However, during the morning hours on after the incident some two-wheelers were reportedly seen plying on the bridge.
