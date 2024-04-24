Delhi: Man’S Body Found Hanging With Iron Grill At Under-Construction Flyover

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) The body of a man was found hanging with an iron grill at an under-construction flyover in west Delhi, police said on Wednesday, adding that prime facie it seems a case of suicide, however, a probe has been initiated.
According to police, the body hanging with an iron grill at an under-construction flyover in the Moti Nagar area was noticed by a passerby who informed police following which a police team rushed to the spot.
After reaching the spot, the body was shifted to the hospital.
"The crime and forensic teams have inspected the spot. We are also probing the incident from all angles,” a senior police official said.
MENAFN24042024000231011071ID1108131779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.