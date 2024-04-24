Polish Premier doubts president`s nuclear allegation

(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for clarity regarding President Andrzej Duda's recent comments about the potential hosting of United States nuclear weapons in Poland.



Duda's remarks, made in an interview with Fakt, suggested that Poland would be prepared to participate in the United States "nuclear sharing program" if offered. However, Tusk expressed the need for further understanding of the president's intentions and emphasized the importance of thorough preparation and consensus on such significant initiatives.



Speaking to reporters, Tusk highlighted the gravity of the proposed idea, emphasizing the need for meticulous consideration and consensus among decision-makers. While expressing a desire for Poland to be well-equipped and prepared for security challenges, Tusk underscored the necessity for clarity and preparation in discussions surrounding potential participation in the United States nuclear sharing program.



The prime minister's remarks come amidst ongoing discussions between Poland and the United States regarding the possibility of Poland joining the five fellow NATO member states currently hosting United States gravity bombs. Poland's potential inclusion in this group would place the NATO nuclear arsenal in close proximity to Russia's Kaliningrad Region and Belarus, raising strategic implications for regional security dynamics.



Tusk's position reflects broader divisions within Poland's political landscape, particularly between his Civic Platform party and President Duda's former affiliation with the Law and Justice (PiS) party. Since assuming power last December, the ruling coalition has grappled with differing perspectives on key policy issues, including security and defense.



As Poland considers its stance on nuclear hosting and its implications for regional security, Tusk's call for clarity underscores the need for thorough deliberation and consensus-building among stakeholders. The outcome of discussions between Warsaw and Washington will likely have significant ramifications for Poland's strategic positioning within NATO and its relations with neighboring countries.

MENAFN24042024000045015687ID1108131761