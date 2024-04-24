Qatar Lays Foundation Stone For Pavilion At EXPO Osaka 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar laid the foundation stone for the Qatar pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The event was attended by H E Jaber Jaralla Al Marri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan and Commissioner-General of the State of Qatar at EXPO 2025, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, Deputy Commissioner-General and Chairman of the preparation committee for the State of Qatar's participation in EXPO 2025 Osaka, as well as a number of political, media, social and business figures in addition to EXPO organising committee representatives.

Commenting on this occasion, Jaber Jaralla Al Marri, stated:“Qatar's participation in this global event underscores the considerable significance of its friendly and cooperative relations with Japan. It also serves to fortify the comprehensive strategic partnership that has flourished for over fifty years, a testament to the resolute political commitment and shared aspirations of both nations.” He added that the participation aims to showcase the country's achievements across various fields, in line with the wise vision of H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar. He also noted that Qatar had participated with a unique pavilion at EXPO 2005 Aichi, which was held in Nagoya City, and received special patronage and a visit by the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The Ambassador added:“We are delighted to be part of this event which offers an opportunity to strengthen and foster economic and social links not only between the two friendly countries but also with other nations participating in the exhibition. Furthermore, it serves as a demonstration of Qatar's involvement in numerous matters that hold significance at both the regional and global levels.”

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, Deputy Commissioner-General and Chairman of the preparation committee for the State of Qatar's participation in EXPO 2025 Osaka, said:“Qatar's participation in the exhibition involves establishing a distinguished, high-level pavilion characterized by its innovative design and state-of-the-art equipment, showcasing the nation's rich history, vibrant present and promising future across various fields. This endeavor also presents an opportunity to spotlight the country's developmental milestones, promoting Qatar as both a prime tourism destination and an attractive hub for global businesses and investors across diverse economic sectors.”

He explained thatthe activities planned for Qatar Pavilion will underscore the nation's progress towards QNV 2030, in addition to presenting the incentives and investment prospects offered by the state to implement its plans aimed at achieving economic diversification under the targets of the Third Qatar National Development Strategy 2024-2030.