Real Estate Regulatory Authority Chairman Meets UAE Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Real Estate Regulatory Authority, H E Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli met yesterday with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar, H E Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan. He also met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the State of Qatar, H E Wong Chow Ming. The meetings discussed aspects of bilateral relations between the countries in areas of common interest and ways to enhance and support aspects of cooperation in the field of real estate regulation.

