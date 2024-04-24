NYT says US compelled Israel to desert greater assault on Iran

(MENAFN) According to a report by the New York Times, Israeli leaders had initially planned a more extensive counterstrike against Iran following a drone and missile attack launched by Tehran on Israel over the weekend. However, pressure from the United States and its allies reportedly compelled Israel to reduce the scope of its retaliatory operation.



Unnamed United States officials and Israeli sources cited by the newspaper revealed that Israel carried out targeted strikes on Iran using drones and air-launched missiles in response to the attack. While Western officials believe one of the Israeli missiles struck an Iranian airbase, Tehran has downplayed the incident, describing the drones involved as "children's toys" that were easily intercepted.



Initially, Israeli authorities had contemplated a broader wave of strikes targeting various military sites across Iran, including areas near Tehran, as per anonymous Israeli officials. However, concerted diplomatic pressure from the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to opt for a more limited response.



The New York Times report suggests that this restrained approach helped mitigate the risk of escalation and significant damage. Notably, the Israeli military has refrained from commenting on the specifics of the report, maintaining its policy of neither confirming nor denying strikes on foreign soil.



The recent escalation between Israel and Iran traces back to an alleged Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. The strike reportedly resulted in the deaths of seven officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, including two senior generals.



The report underscores the intricate dynamics at play in the volatile Middle East, where regional tensions and international pressure intersect, shaping the course of military engagements and diplomatic responses. As Israel and Iran navigate their fraught relationship, the influence of external actors, particularly the United States and its allies, continues to shape the strategic calculus of both nations.

