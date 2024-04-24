Top QOC Officials Attend Opening Ceremony Of Youth GCC Games

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain meets an official on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of first Youth GCC Games, which took place at the Dubai Opera yesterday. QOC Second Vice President Dr. Thani bin Abdul Rahman Al Kuwari besides top officials of Qatar's sports federations were also present.

Showjumper Sheikh Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani carries the national flag as Team Qatar athletes march during the opening ceremony. About 1500 people attended the ceremony of the Games, which kicked off on April 16 and runs through May 2.

Qatar riders in action during the cycling event. The team, comprising Abdul Hadi Al Maraghi, Majid Al Kuwari, Jassim Al Jaber and Shaheen Al Kaabi won bronze in the event yesterday.