(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has raised concerns over what he perceives as the European Union and NATO's preparation for war in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Szijjarto's remarks come amidst a heightened focus within the blocs on providing military support to Ukraine, with discussions at a recent European Union ministerial meeting largely centered on bolstering the country's defense capabilities.



During a press conference following the European Union meeting in Luxembourg, Szijjarto emphasized the substantial attention given to the provision of ammunition and weapons to Ukraine, characterizing it as a preparation for "world war" in response to the escalating situation on the Ukrainian front. He expressed skepticism regarding the efficacy of such measures, questioning the rationale behind arming Kiev and suggesting that it could potentially exacerbate the conflict.



Szijjarto further highlighted what he described as a prevailing "war psychosis" among many leaders of NATO member states, who perceive themselves as already being at war with Russia.



He likened the atmosphere of the ministerial meeting to that of an army headquarters, where extensive discussions revolved around the logistics of supplying weapons to Ukraine from depleted stockpiles.



Central to Hungary's stance on the Ukraine conflict is the belief that the worsening situation on the battlefield should prompt Kiev to prioritize seeking peace through diplomatic means.



Szijjarto underscored the importance of engaging in dialogue and negotiations to achieve a resolution, emphasizing the need for both sides to participate in discussions on the terms of peace.



In light of recent efforts by Kiev to organize a "peace conference" in Switzerland without Russian involvement, Hungary emphasizes the necessity of inclusive negotiations involving all parties to the conflict. Szijjarto's remarks underscore Hungary's stance on the conflict in Ukraine, advocating for a diplomatic resolution while cautioning against policies that could escalate tensions and increase the risk of wider conflict.

