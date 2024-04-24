Tusk claims Poland doesn’t possess any Patriots to provide for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland has clarified that Poland does not possess any United States-made Patriot missile systems available for donation to Ukraine, unlike certain other NATO nations. This revelation comes as the long-range air defense system has become a crucial item on Ukraine's wish list in the wake of escalating hostilities with Russia.



In response to Russia's targeting of Ukrainian power stations with missile strikes, which Moscow claims are in retaliation for drone attacks on its oil infrastructure, the Patriot missile system has emerged as a priority requirement for Ukraine's defense. Following an European Union summit last week, Germany pledged to provide an additional Patriot battery, a significant commitment given the system's substantial cost.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany has urged other NATO members to follow suit and donate more Patriot systems to Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has echoed this sentiment, suggesting that member states prioritize supporting Ukraine's defense needs over meeting their own obligations to the military bloc.



However, Prime Minister Tusk clarified that Poland does not have the capacity to fulfill this request. The Patriot battery deployed near the city of Rzeszow is under the control and disposal of the United States and is tasked with protecting southeastern Poland. As such, Poland lacks the capability to spare any such systems for Ukraine's defense efforts.



While unable to provide Patriots, Tusk emphasized Poland's steadfast support for Ukraine in other capacities, citing the country's strong track record of assistance in various forms. He expressed confidence that Ukraine could benefit from alternative weapons systems, underscoring Poland's commitment to aiding Kiev in its ongoing conflict with Moscow.

