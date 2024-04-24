Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi's Historic Visit To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) April 24 (NewsIn) – The arrival of Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi in Sri Lanka marks a significant diplomatic milestone between the two nations.

Touching down at Mattala Airport in Hambantota, Dr. Raisi was warmly received before proceeding to participate in the public ceremony inaugurating the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project.

Following the project's opening ceremony, President Raisi is scheduled to journey to Colombo for a meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe later in the day. A pivotal aspect of his visit will be the signing of five memorandums of understanding (MoUs), aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Iran and Sri Lanka.

This one-day official visit by Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi is a response to a special invitation extended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe for the Uma Oya Project's inauguration. It marks the first visit of an Iranian President to Sri Lanka since former President Dr. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's historic visit in April 2008.

The Uma Oya project, following the Mahaweli Development Project, stands as one of Sri Lanka's largest irrigation endeavors. Executed with the assistance of Farab Energy and Water Projects (Farab Company) of Iran, the project encompasses comprehensive feasibility studies, detailed engineering designs, procurement of materials, and physical construction. Its overarching goal is to mitigate water scarcity in the southeastern dry region by redirecting an annual average of 145 million cubic meters of excess water from the Uma Oya basin to the Kirindi Oya basin.

