EQS-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC / Key word(s): Interim Report
2024 Q1 Interim Management Statement
24.04.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Lloyds Banking Group plc
Q1
2024
Interim Management Statement
24 April
2024
RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
"The Group is continuing to deliver
in line
with expectations in the first quarter of 2024, with solid net income, cost discipline and strong asset quality. Our
performance provides us with further confidence around our strategic ambitions and 2024 and 2026 guidance.
Guided by our purpose, we are continuing to support customers and successfully execute against our strategic outcomes, as highlighted in the third of our strategic seminars last month. This underpins our ambition of higher, more sustainable returns that will deliver for all of our stakeholders as we continue to Help Britain Prosper."
Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive
Financial performance in line with expectations 1
Statutory profit after tax of £1.2
billion (three months to 31 March 2023: £1.6
billion) with net income down
9
per cent on the prior year and operating costs up
11
per cent, partly
offset
by the benefit of a
lower
impairment charge Return on tangible equity of
13.3
per cent
(three months to 31 March 2023: 19.1 per cent) Underlying net interest income of £3.2
billion down
10
per cent, with a lower banking net interest margin, as expected, of
2.95
per cent and
average interest-earning banking assets of £449.1 billion Underlying other income of £1.3
billion,
7
per cent higher, driven by continued
recovery
in customer and market activity
and the benefits of strategic initiatives Operating lease depreciation of £283 million, up on the prior year reflecting a full quarter of depreciation from Tusker, alongside growth in fleet size and declines in used car prices; the charge is lower than the fourth quarter which included an additional c.£100 million residual value provision to offset developments in used car prices Operating costs of £2.4
billion, up
11
per cent, including
c.£0.1 billion
relating to the sector-wide change in
the charging approach for the Bank of England levy (excluding this levy, operating costs were up 6 per cent) and elevated severance charges (£0.1 billion higher year to date). The Bank of England levy will have a broadly neutral
impact on profit in 2024 with an
offsetting
benefit recognised through net interest income over the course of the
year Remediation costs of £25
million (three months to 31 March 2023: £19
million), in relation to pre-existing programmes Underlying impairment charge of £57 million and asset quality ratio of 6 basis points. Excluding the impact of improvements to the economic outlook, the asset quality ratio was 23
basis points. The portfolio remains well-positioned with stable credit trends and strong asset quality Loans and advances to customers reduced during the quarter to £448.5
billion, primarily due to expected reductions in UK mortgage balances, given the refinancing of the higher maturities in the fourth quarter of 2023 Customer deposits of £469.2
billion decreased by £2.2 billion, with growth in Retail deposits of £1.3 billion more than offset by a reduction in Commercial Banking of £3.5
billion Strong capital generation
of
40
basis points, after regulatory headwinds of
6
basis points. CET1 ratio of
13.9
per cent, ahead of ongoing target of c.13.0 per cent Risk-weighted assets of £222.8 billion up £3.7 billion in the quarter, including a c.£1.5 billion temporary increase that is expected to reverse in the second quarter Tangible net assets per share of
51.2
pence, up from
50.8
pence on 31 December 2023, driven by profit for the period, partly
offset by the effects of increased longer-term rates on the cash flow hedge reserve and pension surplus During the quarter, the Group agreed the sale of its in-force bulk annuity portfolio to Rothesay Life plc, enabling the Insurance, Pensions and Investments division to focus on growing strategically important lines of business
2024 guidance
reaffirmed
Based on our current macroeconomic assumptions, for 2024 the Group continues to expect:
Banking net interest margin of greater than 290
basis points Operating costs
of
c.£9.3 billion
plus the c.£0.1 billion Bank of England
levy Asset quality ratio of less than 30
basis points Return on tangible equity
of
c.13 per cent Capital generation of c.175 basis points2 Risk-weighted assets at between £220 billion and £225 billion To pay down to a CET1 ratio of c.13.5 per cent
1
See the basis of presentation on page
15.
2
Excluding capital distributions. Inclusive of ordinary dividends received from the Insurance business in February of the following year.
INCOME STATEMENT (UNDERLYING BASIS) A
AND KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS
|
| Three months ended
31 Mar 2024
£m
|
|
| Three months ended
31 Mar 2023
£m
|
|
| Change
%
|
| Three
months
ended
31 Dec
2023
£m
|
|
| Change
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Underlying net interest income
|
3,184
|
|
|
3,535
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
3,317
|
|
|
(4)
| Underlying other income
|
1,340
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
7
|
|
1,286
|
|
|
4
| Operating lease depreciation
|
(283)
|
|
|
(140)
|
|
|
|
|
(371)
|
|
|
24
| Net income
|
4,241
|
|
|
4,652
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
4,232
|
|
|
| Operating costs
|
(2,402)
|
|
|
(2,170)
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
(2,486)
|
|
|
3
| Remediation
|
(25)
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
(32)
|
|
(541)
|
|
|
95
| Total costs
|
(2,427)
|
|
|
(2,189)
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
(3,027)
|
|
|
20
| Underlying profit before impairment
|
1,814
|
|
|
2,463
|
|
|
(26)
|
|
1,205
|
|
|
51
| Underlying impairment (charge) credit
|
(57)
|
|
|
(243)
|
|
|
77
|
|
541
|
|
|
| Underlying profit
|
1,757
|
|
|
2,220
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
1,746
|
|
|
1
| Restructuring
|
(12)
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
|
(85)
|
|
|
86
| Volatility and other items
|
(117)
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
| Statutory profit before tax
|
1,628
|
|
|
2,260
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
1,775
|
|
|
(8)
| Tax expense
|
(413)
|
|
|
(619)
|
|
|
33
|
|
(541)
|
|
|
24
| Statutory profit after tax
|
1,215
|
|
|
1,641
|
|
|
(26)
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Earnings per share
| 1.7p
|
|
| 2.3p
|
|
| (0.6)p
|
| 1.7p
|
|
|
| Banking net interest marginA
| 2.95%
|
|
| 3.22%
|
|
| (27)bp
|
| 2.98%
|
|
| (3)bp
| Average interest-earning banking assetsA
|
£449.1bn
|
|
|
£454.2bn
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
£452.8bn
|
|
|
(1)
| Cost:income ratioA
| 57.2%
|
|
| 47.1%
|
|
| 10.1pp
|
| 71.5%
|
|
| (14.3)pp
| Asset quality ratioA
| 0.06%
|
|
| 0.22%
|
|
| (16)bp
|
| (0.47)%
|
|
|
| Return on tangible equityA
| 13.3%
|
|
| 19.1%
|
|
| (5.8)pp
|
| 13.9%
|
|
| (0.6)pp
|
| At 31 Mar
2024
|
|
| At 31 Mar
2023
|
|
| Change
%
|
| At 31 Dec
2023
| At
|
| Change
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans and advances to customers
|
£448.5bn
|
|
|
£452.3bn
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
£449.7bn
|
|
|
| Customer deposits
|
£469.2bn
|
|
|
£473.1bn
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
£471.4bn
|
|
|
| Loan to deposit ratioA
| 96%
|
|
| 96%
|
|
|
|
| 95%
|
|
| 1pp
| CET1 ratio
| 13.9%
|
|
| 14.1%
|
|
| (0.2)pp
|
| 14.6%
|
|
| (0.7)pp
| Pro forma CET1 ratioA,1
| 13.9%
|
|
| 14.1%
|
|
| (0.2)pp
|
| 13.7%
|
|
| 0.2pp
| Total capital ratio
| 19.0%
|
|
| 19.9%
|
|
| (0.9)pp
|
| 19.8%
|
|
| (0.8)pp
| MREL ratio
| 32.0%
|
|
| 32.1%
|
|
| (0.1)pp
|
| 31.9%
|
|
| 0.1pp
| UK leverage ratio
| 5.6%
|
|
| 5.6%
|
|
|
|
| 5.8%
|
|
| (0.2)pp
| Risk-weighted assets
|
£222.8bn
|
|
|
£210.9bn
|
|
|
6
|
|
£219.1bn
|
|
|
2
| Wholesale funding
|
£99.9bn
|
|
|
£101.1bn
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
£98.7bn
|
|
|
1
| Liquidity coverage ratio2
| 143%
|
|
| 143%
|
|
|
|
| 142%
|
|
| 1pp
| Net stable funding ratio3
| 130%
|
|
| 129%
|
|
| 1pp
|
| 130%
|
|
|
| Tangible net assets per shareA
| 51.2p
|
|
| 49.6p
|
|
| 1.6p
|
| 50.8p
|
|
| 0.4p
A
See page
14.
1
31 December 2023 reflects both the full impact of the share buyback announced in respect of 2023 and the ordinary dividend received from the Insurance business in February 2024, but excludes the impact of the phased unwind of IFRS 9 relief on 1
January 2024.
2
The liquidity coverage ratio is calculated as a monthly rolling simple average over the previous 12 months.
3
Net stable funding ratio is based on an average of the four previous quarters.
QUARTERLY INFORMATION A
|
| Quarter
ended
31 Mar
2024
£m
|
|
| Quarter
ended
31 Dec
2023
£m
|
|
| Quarter
ended
30 Sep
2023
£m
|
|
| Quarter
ended
30 Jun
2023
£m
|
|
| Quarter
ended
31 Mar
2023
£m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Underlying net interest income
|
3,184
|
|
|
3,317
|
|
|
3,444
|
|
|
3,469
|
|
|
3,535
|
| Underlying other income
|
1,340
|
|
|
1,286
|
|
|
1,299
|
|
|
1,281
|
|
|
1,257
|
| Operating lease depreciation
|
(283)
|
|
|
(371)
|
|
|
(229)
|
|
|
(216)
|
|
|
(140)
|
| Net income
|
4,241
|
|
|
4,232
|
|
|
4,514
|
|
|
4,534
|
|
|
4,652
|
| Operating costs
|
(2,402)
|
|
|
(2,486)
|
|
|
(2,241)
|
|
|
(2,243)
|
|
|
(2,170)
|
| Remediation
|
(25)
|
|
|
(541)
|
|
|
(64)
|
|
|
(51)
|
|
|
(19)
|
| Total costs
|
(2,427)
|
|
|
(3,027)
|
|
|
(2,305)
|
|
|
(2,294)
|
|
|
(2,189)
|
| Underlying profit before impairment
|
1,814
|
|
|
1,205
|
|
|
2,209
|
|
|
2,240
|
|
|
2,463
|
| Underlying impairment (charge) credit
|
(57)
|
|
|
541
|
|
|
(187)
|
|
|
(419)
|
|
|
(243)
|
| Underlying profit
|
1,757
|
|
|
1,746
|
|
|
2,022
|
|
|
1,821
|
|
|
2,220
|
| Restructuring
|
(12)
|
|
|
(85)
|
|
|
(44)
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
(12)
|
| Volatility and other items
|
(117)
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
(120)
|
|
|
(198)
|
|
|
52
|
| Statutory profit before tax
|
1,628
|
|
|
1,775
|
|
|
1,858
|
|
|
1,610
|
|
|
2,260
|
| Tax expense
|
(413)
|
|
|
(541)
|
|
|
(438)
|
|
|
(387)
|
|
|
(619)
|
| Statutory profit after tax
|
1,215
|
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
1,420
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
1,641
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Earnings per share
| 1.7p
|
|
| 1.7p
|
|
| 2.0p
|
|
| 1.6p
|
|
| 2.3p
|
| Banking net interest marginA
| 2.95%
|
|
| 2.98%
|
|
| 3.08%
|
|
| 3.14%
|
|
| 3.22%
|
| Average interest-earning banking assetsA
|
£449.1bn
|
|
|
£452.8bn
|
|
|
£453.0bn
|
|
|
£453.4bn
|
|
|
£454.2bn
|
| Cost:income ratioA
| 57.2%
|
|
| 71.5%
|
|
| 51.1%
|
|
| 50.6%
|
|
| 47.1%
|
| Asset quality ratioA
| 0.06%
|
|
| (0.47)%
|
|
| 0.17%
|
|
| 0.36%
|
|
| 0.22%
|
| Return on tangible equityA
| 13.3%
|
|
| 13.9%
|
|
| 16.9%
|
|
| 13.6%
|
|
| 19.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| At 31 Mar 2024
|
|
| At 31 Dec 2023
|
|
| At 30 Sep 2023
|
|
| At 30 Jun 2023
|
|
| At 31 Mar 2023
|
| Loans and advances to customers1
|
£448.5bn
|
|
|
£449.7bn
|
|
|
£452.1bn
|
|
|
£450.7bn
|
|
|
£452.3bn
|
| Customer deposits
|
£469.2bn
|
|
|
£471.4bn
|
|
|
£470.3bn
|
|
|
£469.8bn
|
|
|
£473.1bn
|
| Loan to deposit ratioA
| 96%
|
|
| 95%
|
|
| 96%
|
|
| 96%
|
|
| 96%
|
| CET1 ratio
| 13.9%
|
|
| 14.6%
|
|
| 14.6%
|
|
| 14.2%
|
|
| 14.1%
|
| Pro forma CET1 ratioA,2
| 13.9%
|
|
| 13.7%
|
|
| 14.6%
|
|
| 14.2%
|
|
| 14.1%
|
| Total capital ratio
| 19.0%
|
|
| 19.8%
|
|
| 19.9%
|
|
| 19.7%
|
|
| 19.9%
|
| MREL ratio
| 32.0%
|
|
| 31.9%
|
|
| 32.6%
|
|
| 31.0%
|
|
| 32.1%
|
| UK leverage ratio
| 5.6%
|
|
| 5.8%
|
|
| 5.7%
|
|
| 5.7%
|
|
| 5.6%
|
| Risk-weighted assets
|
£222.8bn
|
|
|
£219.1bn
|
|
|
£217.7bn
|
|
|
£215.3bn
|
|
|
£210.9bn
|
| Wholesale funding
|
£99.9bn
|
|
|
£98.7bn
|
|
|
£108.5bn
|
|
|
£103.5bn
|
|
|
£101.1bn
|
| Liquidity coverage ratio3
| 143%
|
|
| 142%
|
|
| 142%
|
|
| 142%
|
|
| 143%
|
| Net stable funding ratio4
| 130%
|
|
| 130%
|
|
| 130%
|
|
| 130%
|
|
| 129%
|
| Tangible net assets per shareA
| 51.2p
|
|
| 50.8p
|
|
| 47.2p
|
|
| 45.7p
|
|
| 49.6p
|
1
The reduction between 30 September 2023 and 31 December 2023 reflects the impact of the securitisation of £2.7 billion of UK Retail unsecured loans in the fourth quarter of 2023.
2
31 December 2023 reflects both the full impact of the share buyback announced in respect of 2023 and the ordinary dividend received from the Insurance business in February 2024, but excludes the impact of the phased unwind of IFRS 9 relief on 1
January 2024.
3
The liquidity coverage ratio is calculated as a monthly rolling simple average over the previous 12 months.
4
Net stable funding ratio is based on an average of the four previous quarters.
BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS
|
| At 31 Mar 2024
£bn
|
|
| At 31 Mar
2023
£bn
|
|
| Change
%
|
| At 31 Dec
2023
£bn
|
|
| Change
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans and advances to customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| UK mortgages1
|
304.6
|
|
|
307.5
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
306.2
|
|
|
(1)
| Credit cards
|
15.2
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
|
6
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
1
| UK Retail unsecured loans2
|
7.6
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
(16)
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
10
| UK Motor Finance
|
15.8
|
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
7
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
3
| Overdrafts
|
1.0
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
(9)
| Retail other1,3
|
16.9
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
12
|
|
16.6
|
|
|
2
| Small and Medium Businesses
|
32.2
|
|
|
36.4
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
(2)
| Corporate and Institutional Banking
|
55.6
|
|
|
56.7
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
55.6
|
|
|
| Central Items 4
|
(0.4)
|
|
|
(2.5)
|
|
|
84
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
| Loans and advances to customers
|
448.5
|
|
|
452.3
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
449.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Customer deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Retail current accounts
|
103.1
|
|
|
110.5
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
102.7
|
|
|
| Retail savings accounts5
|
196.4
|
|
|
183.1
|
|
|
7
|
|
194.8
|
|
|
1
| Wealth
|
10.2
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
(6)
| Commercial Banking
|
159.3
|
|
|
166.5
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
162.8
|
|
|
(2)
| Central Items
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
| Customer deposits
|
469.2
|
|
|
473.1
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
471.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total assets
|
889.6
|
|
|
885.7
|
|
|
|
|
881.5
|
|
|
1
| Total liabilities
|
841.8
|
|
|
837.8
|
|
|
|
|
834.1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Ordinary shareholders' equity
|
40.7
|
|
|
40.6
|
|
|
|
|
40.3
|
|
|
1
| Other equity instruments
|
6.9
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
| Non-controlling interests
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
| Total equity
|
47.8
|
|
|
47.9
|
|
|
|
|
47.4
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Ordinary shares in issue, excluding own shares
| 63,653m
|
|
| 66,396m
|
|
|
(4)
|
| 63,508m
|
|
|
1
Open mortgage book and closed mortgage book, previously presented separately, are now reported together as UK mortgages; Wealth, previously reported separately, is now included within Retail other. Comparatives have been presented on a consistent basis.
2
The reduction between 31 March 2023 and 31 December 2023 reflects the impact of the securitisation of £2.7 billion of UK Retail unsecured loans in the fourth quarter of 2023.
3
Retail other includes the European and Wealth businesses.
4
Central Items includes central fair value hedge accounting adjustments.
5
Retail relationship savings accounts and Retail tactical savings accounts, previously reported separately, are now reported together as Retail savings accounts. Comparatives have been presented on a consistent basis.
GROUP RESULTS - STATUTORY BASIS
The results below are prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The underlying results are shown on page
2.
| Summary income statement
| Three months ended
31 Mar
2024
£m
|
|
| Three months ended
31 Mar
2023
£m
|
|
| Change
%
|
| Three
months
ended
31 Dec
2023
£m
|
|
| Change
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net interest income
|
3,045
|
|
|
3,434
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
3,187
|
|
|
(4)
| Other income
|
8,272
|
|
|
5,875
|
|
|
41
|
|
12,149
|
|
|
(32)
| Total income
|
11,317
|
|
|
9,309
|
|
|
22
|
|
15,336
|
|
|
(26)
| Net finance expense in respect of insurance and investment contracts
|
(6,930)
|
|
|
(4,501)
|
|
|
(54)
|
|
(10,609)
|
|
|
35
| Total income, after net finance expense in respect of insurance and investment contracts
|
4,387
|
|
|
4,808
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
4,727
|
|
|
(7)
| Operating expenses
|
(2,703)
|
|
|
(2,306)
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
(3,492)
|
|
|
23
| Impairment (charge) credit
|
(56)
|
|
|
(242)
|
|
|
77
|
|
540
|
|
|
| Profit before tax
|
1,628
|
|
|
2,260
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
1,775
|
|
|
(8)
| Tax expense
|
(413)
|
|
|
(619)
|
|
|
33
|
|
(541)
|
|
|
24
| Profit for the period
|
1,215
|
|
|
1,641
|
|
|
(26)
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
1,069
|
|
|
1,510
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
1,093
|
|
|
(2)
| Ordinary shares in issue (weighted-average - basic)
| 63,906m
|
|
| 66,972m
|
|
|
(5)
|
| 63,502m
|
|
|
1
| Basic earnings per share
| 1.7p
|
|
| 2.3p
|
|
| (0.6)p
|
| 1.7p
|
|
|
REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE A
The Group's statutory profit before tax for the first three months of 2024 was £1,628
million,
28
per cent lower than the same period in 2023. This was due to lower
net interest income
and higher
operating expenses, partly offset by a lower impairment charge. Statutory profit after tax was £1,215
million (three months to 31 March 2023: £1,641
million).
The Group's underlying profit was £1,757
million, a reduction of 21 per cent compared to £2,220 million in the first quarter of 2023. Lower underlying net interest income and higher operating costs were partly offset by growth in underlying other income and a lower underlying impairment charge. Underlying profit was up 1 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, with stable net income and lower operating costs and remediation. There was also a modest impairment charge, whereas the fourth quarter benefited from an impairment credit resulting from a significant write-back.
Net income of £4,241
million was down
9
per cent on the first three months of the prior year, driven by lower underlying net interest income and an increased charge for operating lease depreciation. This was partly offset by higher underlying other income. Net income was broadly in line with the fourth quarter of 2023.
Underlying net interest income of £3,184
million was down
10
per cent on the first three months of
2023,
driven by a lower banking net interest margin of
2.95
per
cent (three months to 31
March 2023:
3.22
per cent).
The lower margin reflects expected headwinds due to deposit churn and asset margin compression, particularly in the mortgage book as it refinances in a lower margin environment. These factors were partially offset by benefits from higher structural hedge earnings in the higher rate environment.
Average interest-earning banking assets in the first quarter of 2024 at £449.1
billion were
1
per cent lower compared to the first quarter of 2023,
significantly due to a modest reduction in the mortgage book, as expected and continued repayments of government-backed lending in the Small and Medium Businesses portfolio.
Net interest income in the first three months included non-banking interest expense of £105
million (three months to 31
March 2023: £76
million), which increased as a result of higher funding costs and growth in the Group's non-banking businesses. Further gradual quarter-on-quarter increases are expected during 2024.
Underlying net
interest income was lower than the fourth quarter of 2023 (three months to 31 December 2023:
2.98
per cent) from asset margin compression mainly within UK
mortgages, deposit mix headwinds and lower Commercial Banking deposits, partly mitigated by structural hedge earnings. The Group still expects the banking net interest margin for 2024 to be
greater than 290
basis points
and average interest-earning banking assets to be greater than £450
billion.
The Group manages the risk to earnings and capital from movements in interest rates by hedging the net liabilities which are stable or less sensitive to movements in rates. The notional balance of the sterling structural hedge was £244
billion (31 December 2023: £247
billion) with a weighted average duration of approximately three and a half years (31
December 2023: approximately three and a half years). The Group continues to expect a modest reduction in the notional balance during 2024, inclusive of the reduction in the first quarter, with balances stabilising over the course of the year. The Group generated c.£1.0 billion of total income from sterling structural hedge balances in the first three months of 2024, representing material growth over the prior year (three months to 31 March 2023:
£0.8
billion).
The Group continues to expect sterling structural hedge earnings in 2024 to be c.£0.7 billion higher than in 2023.
Underlying other income in
the first quarter of 2024
of £1,340
million was
7
per cent higher compared to £1,257
million in the first three months of 2023, reflecting growth within Retail and
Commercial Banking. Retail was up
17
per cent versus the first three months of 2023,
primarily
due to improved
UK Motor Finance
performance, including growth from the acquisition of Tusker.
Within Commercial Banking,
c.4
per
cent growth reflected strong
capital
markets performance. Insurance, Pensions and Investments underlying other income was
broadly
stable
compared to the first three months of 2023,
with favourable market returns offset by the effects of the agreed sale (subject to regulatory approval) of the in-force bulk annuity portfolio with associated income and costs for the quarter recognised within volatility and other items.
Versus the fourth quarter of 2023, underlying other income was
4
per cent higher, primarily driven by Commercial Banking.
The Group delivered positive, organic
growth in Insurance, Pensions and Investments and Wealth (reported within Retail) assets under administration (AuA), with combined £1.4 billion net new money in open book AuA over the period. In total, open book AuA now stand at c.£188 billion.
Operating lease depreciation of £283 million increased compared to the prior year (three months to 31 March 2023:
£140
million). This reflects a full quarter of depreciation from Tusker, alongside growth in the fleet size and declines in used car prices. The charge is significantly lower than the fourth quarter of 2023 which included a c.£100 million increase in the residual value provision to offset developments in used car prices.
REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE
(continued)
Total costs including remediation of £2,427
million
and operating costs of £2,402
million were
11
per cent higher than prior year. This includes a new sector-wide Bank of England levy, replacing the former charging structure (excluding this levy, operating costs were up 6 per cent) and expected elevated severance charges taken early in the year (£0.1 billion higher year to date). The annual levy of c.£0.1 billion was charged through operating costs in the first quarter and will have a broadly neutral impact on profit in 2024, with an offsetting benefit recognised in net interest income over the course of the year. The Group continues to maintain cost discipline and delivery of cost efficiencies, in the context of inflationary pressures and ongoing strategic investment.
The Group's cost:income ratio, including remediation, for the first quarter was
57.2
per cent (54.4 per cent excluding remediation and the Bank of England levy), compared to
47.1
per cent in the prior year. Operating costs in 2024 are still expected to be
c.£9.3 billion, now plus c.£0.1
billion for the new Bank of England levy.
The Group recognised remediation costs of £25
million in the first three months (three months to 31 March 2023: £19
million), in relation to pre-existing programmes.
There have been no further charges relating to the potential impact of the FCA review into historical motor finance commission arrangements, with the FCA having indicated it will update in September.
Asset quality remains strong with credit performance across portfolios stable in the quarter and remaining broadly at, or favourable to pre-pandemic experience. In UK mortgages, an improvement in new to arrears and flows to default has been observed in the first quarter, following an increase last year primarily driven by legacy variable rate customers. Unsecured Retail portfolios continue to exhibit stable new to arrears and default trends. Alongside, credit quality remains resilient in Commercial Banking.
Underlying impairment was a charge of £57 million (three months to 31 March 2023: £243
million), resulting in an asset quality ratio of 6 basis points. The charge is after a £192 million multiple economic scenarios (MES) credit (three months to 31 March 2023: £79 million credit), as a result of the improved economic outlook in the first quarter, notably in HPI. Impairment also reflects a pre-updated MES charge of £249 million (three months to 31 March 2023: £322 million), equivalent to an asset quality ratio of 23 basis points. Compared to the prior year and quarter, the pre-MES charge has remained stable in Retail. Commercial Banking has benefited from a one-off release from loss rates used in the model, while observing a low charge on new and existing Stage 3 clients.
The underlying expected credit loss (ECL) allowance reduced slightly to £4.1 billion in the quarter given releases following updates to the economic outlook and the benefit from loss rates used in the Commercial Banking model (31
December 2023: £4.3 billion). Like for like this is higher than reported pre-pandemic levels (31 December 2019: £4.2
billion) given it includes a material increase as a result of a weaker economic outlook versus 2019, offset by a £0.6
billion decrease on individually assessed Stage 3 cases, the most significant of which exited the portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. The uplift from the base case to the probability-weighted ECL continues to be £0.6
billion, including the adjusted severe downside scenario to incorporate higher CPI inflation and UK Bank Rate profiles.
Stage
3 assets at £10.6
billion are up slightly in the first quarter in both UK mortgages and Commercial Banking portfolios (31
December 2023: £10.1
billion). Write-offs remain low. Stage 2 assets have reduced in the first quarter to £50.2
billion (31 December 2023: £56.5
billion), with 90.7
per cent of Stage 2 loans up to date (31
December 2023: 91.3
per cent). The Group continues to expect the asset quality ratio to be less than 30
basis points in 2024.
Restructuring costs for the first three months of 2024 were £12
million (three months to 31 March 2023: £12
million) and include costs relating to the
integration
of Embark and Tusker.
Volatility and other items were a net loss of £117 million for the first three months (three months to 31 March 2023: net gain of £52
million). This comprised £71
million negative market volatility, £20 million for the amortisation of purchased intangibles (three months to 31 March 2023: £18
million) and £26
million relating to fair value unwind (three months to 31 March 2023: £22
million). Market volatility was substantially driven by rate rises in the quarter causing negative insurance volatility, partly offset by positive impacts from banking volatility.
The return on tangible equity for the first quarter was 13.3 per cent (three months to 31 March 2023:
19.1
per cent). The Group continues to expect the return on tangible equity for 2024 to be c.13 per cent. Tangible net assets per share as at 31 March 2024 were 51.2 pence, up from 50.8 pence at 31
December 2023. The increase was driven by accumulated profit, partly offset by increased longer-term rates impacting the cash flow hedge reserve and pension surplus.
The Group has commenced the share buyback programme announced in February 2024, with c.0.5 billion shares repurchased as at 31 March 2024.
REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE
(continued)
Balance sheet
Loans and advances to customers reduced in the first quarter of 2024 to £448.5
billion with
a £1.6 billion reduction in the UK mortgages portfolio following the expected refinancing of the higher maturities in the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as a £0.8
billion reduction in Small and Medium Business lending, including repayments of government-backed lending. This was partly offset by growth in UK Retail unsecured loans of £0.7
billion, due to organic balance growth and lower repayments following a securitisation in the fourth quarter of 2023, alongside growth in UK Motor Finance and credit cards.
Customer deposits stood at £469.2
billion at the end of the first quarter, a decrease of £2.2
billion.
Retail deposits were up £1.3
billion in the quarter with a combined increase of £0.9
billion across Retail savings and Wealth, driven by inflows to limited withdrawal and fixed products and a £0.4 billion increase in current account balances, benefiting from seasonally lower spend and bank holiday timing impacts (with the latter expected to reverse in the second quarter). This was partly offset by seasonal tax payments and outflows to savings products, including the Group's own savings offers. Growth in Retail was more than offset by a reduction in Commercial Banking deposits of £3.5
billion, largely due to Small and Medium Businesses balance reductions.
The Group has a large, high quality liquid asset portfolio held mainly in cash and government bonds, with all assets hedged for interest rate risk. The Group's liquid assets continue to significantly exceed regulatory requirements and internal risk appetite, with a strong, stable liquidity coverage ratio of 143 per cent (31 December 2023: 142 per cent) and a strong net stable funding ratio of 130 per cent (31
December 2023: 130 per cent). The loan to deposit ratio of 96
per cent, essentially stable compared to 31 December 2023, continues to reflect a robust funding and liquidity position.
Capital
The Group's CET1 capital ratio at 31 March 2024 was 13.9 per cent (31 December 2023: 13.7 per cent pro forma). Capital generation before regulatory headwinds during the first three months was 46
basis points, reflecting robust banking build in the quarter, partially offset by risk-weighted asset increases. The risk-weighted asset increases reflect underlying lending, but also include a temporary increase of c.£1.5 billion (equivalent to c.9 basis points) that is expected to reverse in the second quarter. Regulatory headwinds of 6
basis points reflect the reduction in the transitional factor applied to IFRS
9 dynamic relief on 1 January 2024 and an adjustment for part of the impact of the Retail secured CRD
IV models. Capital generation after the impact of these regulatory headwinds was 40 basis points. The Group has accrued a foreseeable ordinary dividend of 22 basis points, based upon a pro-rated amount of the 2023 full year dividend. The Group continues to expect capital generation in 2024 to be c.175 basis points.
Risk-weighted assets increased by £3.7 billion to £222.8 billion at 31
March 2024 (31
December 2023: £219.1
billion). This largely reflected the impact of Retail lending and the temporary increase noted above. The impact from credit and model calibrations was minimal.
In relation to the Retail secured CRD
IV models, it is estimated that a £5
billion risk-weighted asset increase will be required over 2024 to 2026, noting that this will be subject to final model outcomes. The Group's risk-weighted assets guidance for 2024 remains unchanged at between £220
billion and £225 billion.
The Group's total regulatory CET1 capital requirement remains at around 12
per cent. The Board's view of the ongoing level of CET1 capital required to grow the business, meet current and future regulatory requirements and cover economic and business uncertainties is c.13.0
per cent. This includes a management buffer of around 1
per cent. In order to manage risks and distributions in an orderly way, the Board expects to pay down to the previous target of c.13.5 per cent by the end of 2024 before progressing towards paying down to the current capital target of c.13.0 per cent by the end of 2026.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
CAPITAL GENERATION
| Pro forma CET1 ratio as at 31 December 2023 1
| 13.7%
|
| Banking build (including impairment charge) (bps)
|
57
|
| Risk-weighted assets (bps)
|
(24)
|
| Other movements2
(bps)
|
13
|
| Capital generation (bps)
|
46
|
| Retail secured CRD IV model updates and phased unwind of IFRS 9 transitional relief (bps)
|
(6)
|
| Capital generation (post CRD IV and transitional headwinds) (bps)
|
40
|
| Ordinary dividend (bps)
|
(22)
|
| CET1 ratio as at 31 March 2024
| 13.9%
|
1
31 December 2023 reflects both the full impact of the share buyback announced in respect of 2023 and the ordinary dividend received from the Insurance business in February 2024, but excludes the impact of the phased unwind of IFRS 9 relief on 1
January 2024.
2
Includes share-based payments and market volatility.
IMPAIRMENT DETAIL
|
| Three months ended
31 Mar 2024
£m
|
|
| Three months ended
31 Mar 2023
£m
|
|
| Change
%
|
| Three
months
ended
31 Dec
2023
£m
|
|
| Change
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Charges (credits) pre-updated MES1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Retail
|
303
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
277
|
|
|
(9)
| Commercial Banking
|
(49)
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
(626)
|
|
|
(92)
| Other
|
(5)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
25
|
|
249
|
|
| 322
|
|
|
23
|
|
(353)
|
|
|
| Updated economic outlook
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Retail
|
(196)
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
|
|
|
(203)
|
|
|
(3)
| Commercial Banking
|
4
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
73
|
|
(192)
|
|
|
(79)
|
|
|
|
|
(188)
|
|
|
2
| Underlying impairment charge (credit)A
|
57
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
77
|
|
(541)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Asset quality ratioA
| 0.06%
|
|
| 0.22%
|
|
| (16)bp
|
| (0.47)%
|
|
|
| Total underlying expected credit loss allowance (at end of period)A
|
4,126
|
|
|
5,221
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
4,337
|
|
|
(5)
1
Impairment charges excluding the impact from updated economic outlook taken each quarter.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(continued)
IMPAIRMENT DETAIL
(continued)
Loans and advances to customers and expected credit loss allowance (underlying basis) A
| At 31 March 2024
| Stage 1
£m
|
|
| Stage 2
£m
|
|
| Stage 3
£m
|
|
| Total
£m
|
|
| Stage 2
as % of
total
|
|
| Stage 3
as % of
total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans and advances to customers
| UK mortgages
|
261,828
|
|
|
36,476
|
|
|
7,608
|
|
|
305,912
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
2.5
|
| Credit cards
|
12,729
|
|
|
2,883
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
15,920
|
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
1.9
|
| UK unsecured loans and overdrafts
|
7,667
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
9,072
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
2.1
|
| UK Motor Finance
|
13,897
|
|
|
2,140
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
16,155
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
0.7
|
| Other
|
16,178
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
16,834
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
0.9
|
| Retail1
|
312,299
|
|
|
43,216
|
|
|
8,378
|
|
|
363,893
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
2.3
|
| Small and Medium Businesses
|
27,115
|
|
|
4,087
|
|
|
1,465
|
|
|
32,667
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
4.5
|
| Corporate and Institutional Banking
|
52,382
|
|
|
2,875
|
|
|
777
|
|
|
56,034
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
1.4
|
| Commercial Banking
|
79,497
|
|
|
6,962
|
|
|
2,242
|
|
|
88,701
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
2.5
|
| Equity Investments and Central Items2
|
(323)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
(317)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total gross lending
|
391,473
|
|
|
50,178
|
|
|
10,626
|
|
|
452,277
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
2.3
|
| ECL allowance on drawn balances
|
(864)
|
|
|
(1,374)
|
|
|
(1,541)
|
|
|
(3,779)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net balance sheet carrying value
|
390,609
|
|
|
48,804
|
|
|
9,085
|
|
|
448,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Customer related ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn)
| UK mortgages
|
134
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
752
|
|
|
1,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Credit cards
|
231
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| UK unsecured loans and overdrafts
|
161
|
|
|
233
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| UK Motor Finance3
|
187
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other
|
19
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Retail1
|
732
|
|
|
1,160
|
|
|
1,127
|
|
|
3,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Small and Medium Businesses
|
141
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Corporate and Institutional Banking
|
155
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial Banking
|
296
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Equity Investments and Central Items
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
1,028
|
|
|
1,520
|
|
|
1,543
|
|
|
4,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Customer related ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers 4
| UK mortgages
|
0.1
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Credit cards
|
1.8
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
50.3
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| UK unsecured loans and overdrafts
|
2.1
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
65.9
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| UK Motor Finance
|
1.3
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
56.8
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other
|
0.1
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
30.9
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Retail1
|
0.2
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Small and Medium Businesses
|
0.5
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Corporate and Institutional Banking
|
0.3
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
31.2
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial Banking
|
0.4
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
21.9
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Equity Investments and Central Items
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
66.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
0.3
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
Retail balances exclude the impact of the HBOS acquisition-related
adjustments.
2
Contains centralised fair value hedge accounting adjustments.
3
UK Motor Finance for Stages 1 and 2 include £188 million relating to provisions against residual values of vehicles subject to finance leasing agreements for Black Horse. These provisions are included within the calculation of coverage ratios.
4
Total and Stage 3 ECL allowances as a percentage of drawn balances exclude loans in recoveries in Credit cards of £22
million, UK unsecured loans and overdrafts of £16 million, Small and Medium Businesses of £360 million and Corporate and Institutional Banking of £1 million.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(continued)
IMPAIRMENT DETAIL
(continued)
Loans and advances to customers and expected credit loss allowance (underlying basis) A
(continued)
| At 31 December 2023
| Stage 1
£m
|
|
| Stage 2
£m
|
|
| Stage 3
£m
|
|
| Total
£m
|
|
| Stage 2
as % of
total
|
|
| Stage 3
as % of
total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans and advances to customers
| UK mortgages
|
258,362
|
|
|
41,911
|
|
|
7,300
|
|
|
307,573
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
2.4
|
| Credit cards
|
12,625
|
|
|
2,908
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
15,817
|
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
1.8
|
| UK unsecured loans and overdrafts
|
7,103
|
|
|
1,187
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
8,486
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
2.3
|
| UK Motor Finance
|
13,541
|
|
|
2,027
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
15,680
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
0.7
|
| Other
|
15,898
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
16,567
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
0.9
|
| Retail1
|
307,529
|
|
|
48,558
|
|
|
8,036
|
|
|
364,123
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
2.2
|
| Small and Medium Businesses
|
27,525
|
|
|
4,458
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
33,513
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
4.6
|
| Corporate and Institutional Banking
|
52,049
|
|
|
3,529
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
56,116
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
1.0
|
| Commercial Banking
|
79,574
|
|
|
7,987
|
|
|
2,068
|
|
|
89,629
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
2.3
|
| Equity Investments and Central Items2
|
(43)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
(37)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total gross lending
|
387,060
|
|
|
56,545
|
|
|
10,110
|
|
|
453,715
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
2.2
|
| ECL allowance on drawn balances
|
(901)
|
|
|
(1,532)
|
|
|
(1,537)
|
|
|
(3,970)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net balance sheet carrying value
|
386,159
|
|
|
55,013
|
|
|
8,573
|
|
|
449,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Customer related ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn)
| UK mortgages
|
170
|
|
|
441
|
|
|
757
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Credit cards
|
234
|
|
|
446
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| UK unsecured loans and overdrafts
|
153
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| UK Motor Finance3
|
188
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other
|
20
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Retail1
|
765
|
|
|
1,243
|
|
|
1,115
|
|
|
3,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Small and Medium Businesses
|
140
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Corporate and Institutional Banking
|
156
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial Banking
|
296
|
|
|
449
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
1,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Equity Investments and Central Items
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
1,061
|
|
|
1,692
|
|
|
1,539
|
|
|
4,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Customer related ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers4
| UK mortgages
|
0.1
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Credit cards
|
1.9
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
49.4
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| UK unsecured loans and overdrafts
|
2.2
|
|
|
20.6
|
|
|
65.6
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| UK Motor Finance
|
1.4
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
56.3
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other
|
0.1
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
32.6
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Retail1
|
0.2
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Small and Medium Businesses
|
0.5
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Corporate and Institutional Banking
|
0.3
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial Banking
|
0.4
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
24.1
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Equity Investments and Central Items
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
66.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
0.3
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
Retail balances exclude the impact of the HBOS acquisition-related adjustments.
2
Contains centralised fair value hedge accounting adjustments.
3
UK Motor Finance for Stages 1 and 2 include £187 million relating to provisions against residual values of vehicles subject to finance leasing agreements for Black Horse. These provisions are included within the calculation of coverage ratios.
4
Total and Stage 3 ECL allowances as a percentage of drawn balances exclude loans in recoveries in Credit cards of £21
million, UK unsecured loans and overdrafts of £16 million and Small and Medium Businesses of £327 million.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(continued)
IMPAIRMENT DETAIL
(continued)
Total ECL allowance by scenario (underlying basis) A
The table below shows the Group's ECL for the probability-weighted, upside, base case, downside and severe downside scenarios, the severe downside scenario incorporating adjustments made to Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation and UK Bank Rate paths.
| Underlying basis A
| Probability-
weighted
£m
|
|
| Upside
£m
|
|
| Base case
£m
|
|
| Downside
£m
|
|
| Severe
downside
£m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| At 31 March 2024
|
|
4,126
|
|
|
2,837
|
|
|
3,512
|
|
|
4,504
|
|
|
8,702
|
| At 31 December 2023
|
|
4,337
|
|
|
2,925
|
|
|
3,666
|
|
|
4,714
|
|
|
9,455
|
Base case and MES economic assumptions
The Group's base case scenario is for a slow expansion in GDP and a rise in the unemployment rate alongside modest changes in residential and commercial property prices. Following a reduction in inflationary pressures, UK Bank Rate is expected to be lowered during 2024. Risks around this base case economic view lie in both directions and are largely captured by the generation of alternative economic scenarios.
The Group has taken into account the latest available information at the reporting date in defining its base case scenario and generating alternative economic scenarios. The scenarios include forecasts for key variables as of the first quarter of 2024. Actuals for this period, or restatements of past data, may have since emerged prior to publication.
The Group's approach to generating alternative economic scenarios is set out in detail in note 24 to the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
UK economic assumptions - base case scenario by quarter
Key quarterly assumptions made by the Group in the base case scenario are shown below. Gross domestic product is presented quarter-on-quarter. House price growth, commercial real estate price growth and CPI inflation are presented year-on-year, i.e. from the equivalent quarter in the previous year. Unemployment rate and UK Bank Rate are presented as at the end of each quarter.
| At 31 March
2024
| First
quarter
2024
%
| Second
quarter
2024
%
| Third
quarter
2024
%
| Fourth
quarter
2024
%
| First
quarter
2025
%
| Second
quarter
2025
%
| Third
quarter
2025
%
| Fourth
quarter
2025
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Gross domestic product
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.4
| Unemployment rate
|
4.0
|
4.2
|
4.4
|
4.6
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
4.8
| House price growth
|
1.5
|
2.1
|
4.6
|
1.5
|
(0.1)
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
0.8
| Commercial real estate price growth
|
(5.4)
|
(5.3)
|
(3.3)
|
(0.5)
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
0.7
| UK Bank Rate
|
5.25
|
5.00
|
4.75
|
4.50
|
4.25
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
3.75
| CPI inflation
|
3.3
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
3.0
UK economic assumptions - scenarios by year
Key annual assumptions made by the Group are shown below. Gross domestic product and CPI inflation are presented as an annual change, house price growth and commercial real estate price growth are presented as the growth in the respective indices within the period. Unemployment rate and UK Bank Rate are averages for the period.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(continued)
IMPAIRMENT DETAIL
(continued)
Base case and MES economic assumptions
(continued)
| At 31 March
2024
| 2024
%
| 2025
%
| 2026
%
| 2027
%
| 2028
%
| 2024-2028
average
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Upside
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Gross domestic product
|
1.1
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
1.6
| Unemployment rate
|
3.2
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
3.0
| House price growth
|
3.7
|
6.7
|
6.5
|
5.3
|
4.9
|
5.4
| Commercial real estate price growth
|
6.5
|
4.8
|
1.4
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
3.4
| UK Bank Rate
|
5.40
|
5.44
|
5.25
|
5.00
|
5.07
|
5.23
| CPI inflation
|
2.3
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
2.8
|
3.0
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Base case
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Gross domestic product
|
0.4
|
1.2
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
1.3
| Unemployment rate
|
4.3
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
4.6
|
4.6
|
4.6
| House price growth
|
1.5
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
1.6
|
2.8
|
1.5
| Commercial real estate price growth
|
(0.5)
|
0.7
|
(0.1)
|
1.6
|
2.1
|
0.7
| UK Bank Rate
|
4.88
|
4.00
|
3.50
|
3.06
|
3.00
|
3.69
| CPI inflation
|
2.4
|
2.8
|
2.4
|
2.1
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Downside
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Gross domestic product
|
(0.8)
|
(0.4)
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
0.7
| Unemployment rate
|
5.5
|
7.4
|
7.7
|
7.4
|
7.2
|
7.1
| House price growth
|
0.0
|
(5.2)
|
(7.0)
|
(4.8)
|
(1.5)
|
(3.7)
| Commercial real estate price growth
|
(8.1)
|
(5.2)
|
(2.9)
|
(1.0)
|
(0.2)
|
(3.5)
| UK Bank Rate
|
4.29
|
2.00
|
1.03
|
0.48
|
0.29
|
1.62
| CPI inflation
|
2.4
|
2.7
|
1.8
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Severe downside
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Gross domestic product
|
(1.8)
|
(1.1)
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
0.2
| Unemployment rate
|
7.2
|
10.1
|
10.3
|
9.9
|
9.7
|
9.4
| House price growth
|
(2.2)
|
(12.3)
|
(14.3)
|
(10.9)
|
(6.0)
|
(9.2)
| Commercial real estate price growth
|
(18.0)
|
(11.7)
|
(8.5)
|
(5.0)
|
(2.4)
|
(9.3)
| UK Bank Rate - modelled
|
3.46
|
0.51
|
0.11
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.82
| UK Bank Rate - adjusted1
|
6.19
|
4.56
|
3.63
|
3.13
|
3.00
|
4.10
| CPI inflation - modelled
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
(0.1)
|
1.1
| CPI inflation - adjusted1
|
7.5
|
3.5
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
1.8
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Probability-weighted
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Gross domestic product
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
1.1
| Unemployment rate
|
4.6
|
5.6
|
5.7
|
5.5
|
5.4
|
5.3
| House price growth
|
1.3
|
(0.6)
|
(1.3)
|
(0.5)
|
1.2
|
0.0
| Commercial real estate price growth
|
(2.4)
|
(1.1)
|
(1.3)
|
0.3
|
1.0
|
(0.7)
| UK Bank Rate - modelled
|
4.71
|
3.48
|
2.94
|
2.56
|
2.51
|
3.24
| UK Bank Rate - adjusted1
|
4.99
|
3.89
|
3.30
|
2.88
|
2.81
|
3.57
| CPI inflation - modelled
|
2.4
|
2.8
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
1.9
|
2.2
| CPI inflation - adjusted1
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
2.3
|
1.9
|
2.1
|
2.4
1
The adjustment to UK Bank Rate and CPI inflation in the severe downside is considered to better reflect the risks around the Group's base case view in an economic environment where supply shocks are the principal concern.
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
The statutory results are supplemented with a number of metrics that are used throughout the banking and insurance industries on an underlying basis. A description of these measures and their calculation, which remain unchanged since the year-end, is set out on pages 27 to 32 of the Group's 2023 Full Year Results News Release.
|
| Three months ended
31 Mar 2024
|
|
| Three months ended
31 Mar 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Banking net interest marginA
|
|
|
|
|
| Underlying net interest income (£m)
|
3,184
|
|
|
3,535
|
| Remove non-banking underlying net interest expense (£m)
|
105
|
|
|
76
|
| Banking underlying net interest income (£m)
|
3,289
|
|
|
3,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans and advances to customers (£bn)
|
448.5
|
|
|
452.3
|
| Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
| Expected credit loss allowance (drawn) (£bn)
|
3.6
|
|
|
4.5
|
| Acquisition related fair value adjustments (£bn)
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.3
|
| Underlying gross loans and advances to customers (£bn)
|
452.3
|
|
|
457.1
|
| Adjustment for non-banking and other items:
|
|
|
|
|
| Fee-based loans and advances (£bn)
|
(9.7)
|
|
|
(7.8)
|
| Other (£bn)
|
6.8
|
|
|
5.7
|
| Interest-earning banking assets (£bn)
|
449.4
|
|
|
455.0
|
| Averaging (£bn)
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
(0.8)
|
| Average interest-earning banking assets A
(£bn)
|
449.1
|
|
|
454.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Banking net interest margin A
| 2.95%
|
|
| 3.22%
|
|
| Three months ended
31 Mar 2024
|
|
| Three months ended
31 Mar 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Return on tangible equityA
|
|
|
|
|
| Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£m)
|
1,069
|
|
|
1,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Average ordinary shareholders' equity (£bn)
|
40.4
|
|
|
39.5
|
| Remove average goodwill and other intangible assets (£bn)
|
(8.0)
|
|
|
(7.5)
|
| Average tangible equity (£bn)
|
32.4
|
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Return on tangible equity A
| 13.3%
|
|
| 19.1%
|
KEY DATES
| Final date for joining or leaving the final 2023 dividend reinvestment plan
| 29 April 2024
| Annual general meeting
| 16 May 2024
| Final 2023 dividend paid
| 21 May 2024
| Group strategy update: Business & Commercial Banking
| 27 June 2024
| 2024 Half-year results
| 25 July 2024
| Q3 2024 Interim Management Statement
| 23 October 2024
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
This release covers the results of Lloyds Banking Group plc together with its subsidiaries (the Group) for the
three months
ended
31 March 2024. Unless otherwise stated, income statement commentaries throughout this document compare the
three months
ended
31 March 2024
to the
three months
ended
31 March 2023
and the balance sheet analysis compares the Group balance sheet as at
31 March 2024
to the Group balance sheet as at 31
December 2023. The Group uses a number of alternative performance measures, including underlying profit, in the discussion of its business performance and financial position. These measures are labelled with a superscript 'A' throughout this document. Further information on these measures is set out on page
14. Unless otherwise stated, commentary on page
1
are given on an underlying basis.
The Group's Q1 2024 Interim Pillar 3 disclosures
can be found at:
