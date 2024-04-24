2024 Q1 Interim Management Statement

EQS-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC / Key word(s): Interim Report

RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 "The Group is continuing to deliver

in line

with expectations in the first quarter of 2024, with solid net income, cost discipline and strong asset quality. Our

performance provides us with further confidence around our strategic ambitions and 2024 and 2026 guidance. Guided by our purpose, we are continuing to support customers and successfully execute against our strategic outcomes, as highlighted in the third of our strategic seminars last month. This underpins our ambition of higher, more sustainable returns that will deliver for all of our stakeholders as we continue to Help Britain Prosper." Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive Financial performance in line with expectations 1

Statutory profit after tax of £1.2

billion (three months to 31 March 2023: £1.6

billion) with net income down

9

per cent on the prior year and operating costs up

11

per cent, partly

offset

by the benefit of a

lower

impairment charge

Return on tangible equity of

13.3

per cent

(three months to 31 March 2023: 19.1 per cent)

Underlying net interest income of £3.2

billion down

10

per cent, with a lower banking net interest margin, as expected, of

2.95

per cent and

average interest-earning banking assets of £449.1 billion

Underlying other income of £1.3

billion,

7

per cent higher, driven by continued

recovery

in customer and market activity

and the benefits of strategic initiatives

Operating lease depreciation of £283 million, up on the prior year reflecting a full quarter of depreciation from Tusker, alongside growth in fleet size and declines in used car prices; the charge is lower than the fourth quarter which included an additional c.£100 million residual value provision to offset developments in used car prices

Operating costs of £2.4

billion, up

11

per cent, including

c.£0.1 billion

relating to the sector-wide change in

the charging approach for the Bank of England levy (excluding this levy, operating costs were up 6 per cent) and elevated severance charges (£0.1 billion higher year to date). The Bank of England levy will have a broadly neutral

impact on profit in 2024 with an

offsetting

benefit recognised through net interest income over the course of the

year

Remediation costs of £25

million (three months to 31 March 2023: £19

million), in relation to pre-existing programmes

Underlying impairment charge of £57 million and asset quality ratio of 6 basis points. Excluding the impact of improvements to the economic outlook, the asset quality ratio was 23

basis points. The portfolio remains well-positioned with stable credit trends and strong asset quality

Loans and advances to customers reduced during the quarter to £448.5

billion, primarily due to expected reductions in UK mortgage balances, given the refinancing of the higher maturities in the fourth quarter of 2023

Customer deposits of £469.2

billion decreased by £2.2 billion, with growth in Retail deposits of £1.3 billion more than offset by a reduction in Commercial Banking of £3.5

billion

Strong capital generation

of

40

basis points, after regulatory headwinds of

6

basis points. CET1 ratio of

13.9

per cent, ahead of ongoing target of c.13.0 per cent

Risk-weighted assets of £222.8 billion up £3.7 billion in the quarter, including a c.£1.5 billion temporary increase that is expected to reverse in the second quarter

Tangible net assets per share of

51.2

pence, up from

50.8

pence on 31 December 2023, driven by profit for the period, partly

offset by the effects of increased longer-term rates on the cash flow hedge reserve and pension surplus During the quarter, the Group agreed the sale of its in-force bulk annuity portfolio to Rothesay Life plc, enabling the Insurance, Pensions and Investments division to focus on growing strategically important lines of business 2024 guidance

reaffirmed Based on our current macroeconomic assumptions, for 2024 the Group continues to expect:

Banking net interest margin of greater than 290

basis points

Operating costs

of

c.£9.3 billion

plus the c.£0.1 billion Bank of England

levy

Asset quality ratio of less than 30

basis points

Return on tangible equity

of

c.13 per cent

Capital generation of c.175 basis points2

Risk-weighted assets at between £220 billion and £225 billion To pay down to a CET1 ratio of c.13.5 per cent 1

See the basis of presentation on page

15. 2

Excluding capital distributions. Inclusive of ordinary dividends received from the Insurance business in February of the following year.

INCOME STATEMENT (UNDERLYING BASIS) A

AND KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Three months ended

31 Mar 2024

£m



Three months ended

31 Mar 2023

£m



Change

%

Three

months

ended

31 Dec

2023

£m



Change

%

























Underlying net interest income















3,184







3,535



























(10)





3,317































(4) Underlying other income















1,340







1,257

































7





1,286

































4 Operating lease depreciation



















(283)









(140)













(371)





























24 Net income















4,241







4,652































(9)





4,232





Operating costs













(2,402)







(2,170)



























(11)





(2,486)

































3 Remediation























(25)









(19)



























(32)







(541)





























95 Total costs













(2,427)







(2,189)



























(11)





(3,027)





























20 Underlying profit before impairment















1,814







2,463



























(26)





1,205





























51 Underlying impairment (charge) credit























(57)









(243)





























77







541





Underlying profit















1,757







2,220



























(21)





1,746

































1 Restructuring























(12)









(12)













(85)





























86 Volatility and other items



















(117)











52













114





Statutory profit before tax















1,628







2,260



























(28)





1,775































(8) Tax expense



















(413)









(619)





























33







(541)





























24 Statutory profit after tax















1,215







1,641



























(26)





1,234































(2)

























Earnings per share 1.7p



2.3p



(0.6)p

1.7p





Banking net interest marginA 2.95%



3.22%



(27)bp

2.98%



(3)bp Average interest-earning banking assetsA





£449.1bn





£454.2bn































(1)



£452.8bn































(1) Cost:income ratioA 57.2%



47.1%



10.1pp

71.5%



(14.3)pp Asset quality ratioA 0.06%



0.22%



(16)bp

(0.47)%





Return on tangible equityA 13.3%



19.1%



(5.8)pp

13.9%



(0.6)pp





At 31 Mar

2024



At 31 Mar

2023



Change

%

At 31 Dec

2023 At

Change

%

























Loans and advances to customers





£448.5bn





£452.3bn































(1)



£449.7bn





Customer deposits





£469.2bn





£473.1bn































(1)



£471.4bn





Loan to deposit ratioA 96%



96%







95%



1pp CET1 ratio 13.9%



14.1%



(0.2)pp

14.6%



(0.7)pp Pro forma CET1 ratioA,1 13.9%



14.1%



(0.2)pp

13.7%



0.2pp Total capital ratio 19.0%



19.9%



(0.9)pp

19.8%



(0.8)pp MREL ratio 32.0%



32.1%



(0.1)pp

31.9%



0.1pp UK leverage ratio 5.6%



5.6%







5.8%



(0.2)pp Risk-weighted assets





£222.8bn





£210.9bn

































6



£219.1bn

































2 Wholesale funding









£99.9bn





£101.1bn































(1)





£98.7bn

































1 Liquidity coverage ratio2 143%



143%







142%



1pp Net stable funding ratio3 130%



129%



1pp

130%





Tangible net assets per shareA 51.2p



49.6p



1.6p

50.8p



0.4p A

See page

14. 1

31 December 2023 reflects both the full impact of the share buyback announced in respect of 2023 and the ordinary dividend received from the Insurance business in February 2024, but excludes the impact of the phased unwind of IFRS 9 relief on 1

January 2024. 2

The liquidity coverage ratio is calculated as a monthly rolling simple average over the previous 12 months. 3

Net stable funding ratio is based on an average of the four previous quarters.

QUARTERLY INFORMATION A

Quarter

ended

31 Mar

2024

£m



Quarter

ended

31 Dec

2023

£m



Quarter

ended

30 Sep

2023

£m



Quarter

ended

30 Jun

2023

£m



Quarter

ended

31 Mar

2023

£m































Underlying net interest income















3,184







3,317







3,444







3,469







3,535

Underlying other income















1,340







1,286







1,299







1,281







1,257

Operating lease depreciation



















(283)









(371)









(229)









(216)









(140)

Net income















4,241







4,232







4,514







4,534







4,652

Operating costs













(2,402)







(2,486)







(2,241)







(2,243)







(2,170)

Remediation























(25)









(541)









(64)









(51)









(19)

Total costs













(2,427)







(3,027)







(2,305)







(2,294)







(2,189)

Underlying profit before impairment















1,814







1,205







2,209







2,240







2,463

Underlying impairment (charge) credit























(57)









541









(187)









(419)









(243)

Underlying profit















1,757







1,746







2,022







1,821







2,220

Restructuring























(12)









(85)









(44)









(13)









(12)

Volatility and other items



















(117)









114









(120)









(198)











52

Statutory profit before tax















1,628







1,775







1,858







1,610







2,260

Tax expense



















(413)









(541)









(438)









(387)









(619)

Statutory profit after tax















1,215







1,234







1,420







1,223







1,641































Earnings per share 1.7p



1.7p



2.0p



1.6p



2.3p

Banking net interest marginA 2.95%



2.98%



3.08%



3.14%



3.22%

Average interest-earning banking assetsA





£449.1bn





£452.8bn





£453.0bn





£453.4bn





£454.2bn

Cost:income ratioA 57.2%



71.5%



51.1%



50.6%



47.1%

Asset quality ratioA 0.06%



(0.47)%



0.17%



0.36%



0.22%

Return on tangible equityA 13.3%



13.9%



16.9%



13.6%



19.1%

































At 31 Mar 2024



At 31 Dec 2023



At 30 Sep 2023



At 30 Jun 2023



At 31 Mar 2023

Loans and advances to customers1





£448.5bn





£449.7bn





£452.1bn





£450.7bn





£452.3bn

Customer deposits





£469.2bn





£471.4bn





£470.3bn





£469.8bn





£473.1bn

Loan to deposit ratioA 96%



95%



96%



96%



96%

CET1 ratio 13.9%



14.6%



14.6%



14.2%



14.1%

Pro forma CET1 ratioA,2 13.9%



13.7%



14.6%



14.2%



14.1%

Total capital ratio 19.0%



19.8%



19.9%



19.7%



19.9%

MREL ratio 32.0%



31.9%



32.6%



31.0%



32.1%

UK leverage ratio 5.6%



5.8%



5.7%



5.7%



5.6%

Risk-weighted assets





£222.8bn





£219.1bn





£217.7bn





£215.3bn





£210.9bn

Wholesale funding









£99.9bn







£98.7bn





£108.5bn





£103.5bn





£101.1bn

Liquidity coverage ratio3 143%



142%



142%



142%



143%

Net stable funding ratio4 130%



130%



130%



130%



129%

Tangible net assets per shareA 51.2p



50.8p



47.2p



45.7p



49.6p

1

The reduction between 30 September 2023 and 31 December 2023 reflects the impact of the securitisation of £2.7 billion of UK Retail unsecured loans in the fourth quarter of 2023. 2

31 December 2023 reflects both the full impact of the share buyback announced in respect of 2023 and the ordinary dividend received from the Insurance business in February 2024, but excludes the impact of the phased unwind of IFRS 9 relief on 1

January 2024. 3

The liquidity coverage ratio is calculated as a monthly rolling simple average over the previous 12 months. 4

Net stable funding ratio is based on an average of the four previous quarters.

BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS

At 31 Mar 2024

£bn



At 31 Mar

2023

£bn



Change

%

At 31 Dec

2023

£bn



Change

%

























Loans and advances to customers























UK mortgages1















304.6







307.5































(1)





306.2































(1) Credit cards



















15.2









14.4

































6







15.1

































1 UK Retail unsecured loans2























7.6









9.0



























(16)







6.9





























10 UK Motor Finance



















15.8









14.7

































7







15.3

































3 Overdrafts























1.0









1.0













1.1































(9) Retail other1,3



















16.9









15.1





























12







16.6

































2 Small and Medium Businesses



















32.2









36.4



























(12)







33.0































(2) Corporate and Institutional Banking



















55.6









56.7































(2)







55.6





Central Items 4





















(0.4)









(2.5)





























84







(0.1)







































Loans and advances to customers















448.5







452.3































(1)





449.7































Customer deposits























Retail current accounts















103.1







110.5































(7)





102.7





Retail savings accounts5















196.4







183.1

































7





194.8

































1 Wealth



















10.2









12.9



























(21)







10.9































(6) Commercial Banking















159.3







166.5































(4)





162.8































(2) Central Items























0.2









0.1













0.2





Customer deposits















469.2







473.1































(1)





471.4































Total assets















889.6







885.7











881.5

































1 Total liabilities















841.8







837.8











834.1

































1

























Ordinary shareholders' equity



















40.7









40.6













40.3

































1 Other equity instruments























6.9









7.1































(3)







6.9





Non-controlling interests























0.2









0.2













0.2





Total equity



















47.8









47.9













47.4

































1

























Ordinary shares in issue, excluding own shares 63,653m



66,396m































(4)

63,508m





1

Open mortgage book and closed mortgage book, previously presented separately, are now reported together as UK mortgages; Wealth, previously reported separately, is now included within Retail other. Comparatives have been presented on a consistent basis. 2

The reduction between 31 March 2023 and 31 December 2023 reflects the impact of the securitisation of £2.7 billion of UK Retail unsecured loans in the fourth quarter of 2023. 3

Retail other includes the European and Wealth businesses. 4

Central Items includes central fair value hedge accounting adjustments. 5

Retail relationship savings accounts and Retail tactical savings accounts, previously reported separately, are now reported together as Retail savings accounts. Comparatives have been presented on a consistent basis.

GROUP RESULTS - STATUTORY BASIS The results below are prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The underlying results are shown on page

2.

Summary income statement Three months ended

31 Mar

2024

£m



Three months ended

31 Mar

2023

£m



Change

%

Three

months

ended

31 Dec

2023

£m



Change

%

























Net interest income















3,045







3,434





























(11)





3,187

































(4) Other income















8,272







5,875

































41





12,149





























(32) Total income











11,317







9,309

































22





15,336





























(26) Net finance expense in respect of insurance and investment contracts













(6,930)







(4,501)





























(54)





(10,609)

































35 Total income, after net finance expense in respect of insurance and investment contracts















4,387







4,808

































(9)





4,727

































(7) Operating expenses













(2,703)







(2,306)





























(17)





(3,492)

































23 Impairment (charge) credit























(56)









(242)

































77







540





Profit before tax















1,628







2,260





























(28)





1,775

































(8) Tax expense



















(413)









(619)

































33







(541)

































24 Profit for the period















1,215







1,641





























(26)





1,234

































(2)

























Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders















1,069







1,510





























(29)





1,093

































(2) Ordinary shares in issue (weighted-average - basic) 63,906m



66,972m

































(5)

63,502m





































1 Basic earnings per share 1.7p



2.3p



(0.6)p

1.7p









REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE A

The Group's statutory profit before tax for the first three months of 2024 was £1,628

million,

28

per cent lower than the same period in 2023. This was due to lower

net interest income

and higher

operating expenses, partly offset by a lower impairment charge. Statutory profit after tax was £1,215

million (three months to 31 March 2023: £1,641

million). The Group's underlying profit was £1,757

million, a reduction of 21 per cent compared to £2,220 million in the first quarter of 2023. Lower underlying net interest income and higher operating costs were partly offset by growth in underlying other income and a lower underlying impairment charge. Underlying profit was up 1 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, with stable net income and lower operating costs and remediation. There was also a modest impairment charge, whereas the fourth quarter benefited from an impairment credit resulting from a significant write-back.

Net income of £4,241

million was down

9

per cent on the first three months of the prior year, driven by lower underlying net interest income and an increased charge for operating lease depreciation. This was partly offset by higher underlying other income. Net income was broadly in line with the fourth quarter of 2023. Underlying net interest income of £3,184

million was down

10

per cent on the first three months of

2023,

driven by a lower banking net interest margin of

2.95

per

cent (three months to 31

March 2023:

3.22

per cent).

The lower margin reflects expected headwinds due to deposit churn and asset margin compression, particularly in the mortgage book as it refinances in a lower margin environment. These factors were partially offset by benefits from higher structural hedge earnings in the higher rate environment.

Average interest-earning banking assets in the first quarter of 2024 at £449.1

billion were

1

per cent lower compared to the first quarter of 2023,

significantly due to a modest reduction in the mortgage book, as expected and continued repayments of government-backed lending in the Small and Medium Businesses portfolio.

Net interest income in the first three months included non-banking interest expense of £105

million (three months to 31

March 2023: £76

million), which increased as a result of higher funding costs and growth in the Group's non-banking businesses. Further gradual quarter-on-quarter increases are expected during 2024. Underlying net

interest income was lower than the fourth quarter of 2023 (three months to 31 December 2023:

2.98

per cent) from asset margin compression mainly within UK

mortgages, deposit mix headwinds and lower Commercial Banking deposits, partly mitigated by structural hedge earnings. The Group still expects the banking net interest margin for 2024 to be

greater than 290

basis points

and average interest-earning banking assets to be greater than £450

billion. The Group manages the risk to earnings and capital from movements in interest rates by hedging the net liabilities which are stable or less sensitive to movements in rates. The notional balance of the sterling structural hedge was £244

billion (31 December 2023: £247

billion) with a weighted average duration of approximately three and a half years (31

December 2023: approximately three and a half years). The Group continues to expect a modest reduction in the notional balance during 2024, inclusive of the reduction in the first quarter, with balances stabilising over the course of the year. The Group generated c.£1.0 billion of total income from sterling structural hedge balances in the first three months of 2024, representing material growth over the prior year (three months to 31 March 2023:

£0.8

billion).

The Group continues to expect sterling structural hedge earnings in 2024 to be c.£0.7 billion higher than in 2023. Underlying other income in

the first quarter of 2024

of £1,340

million was

7

per cent higher compared to £1,257

million in the first three months of 2023, reflecting growth within Retail and

Commercial Banking. Retail was up

17

per cent versus the first three months of 2023,

primarily

due to improved

UK Motor Finance

performance, including growth from the acquisition of Tusker.

Within Commercial Banking,

c.4

per

cent growth reflected strong

capital

markets performance. Insurance, Pensions and Investments underlying other income was

broadly

stable

compared to the first three months of 2023,

with favourable market returns offset by the effects of the agreed sale (subject to regulatory approval) of the in-force bulk annuity portfolio with associated income and costs for the quarter recognised within volatility and other items.

Versus the fourth quarter of 2023, underlying other income was

4

per cent higher, primarily driven by Commercial Banking. The Group delivered positive, organic

growth in Insurance, Pensions and Investments and Wealth (reported within Retail) assets under administration (AuA), with combined £1.4 billion net new money in open book AuA over the period. In total, open book AuA now stand at c.£188 billion. Operating lease depreciation of £283 million increased compared to the prior year (three months to 31 March 2023:

£140

million). This reflects a full quarter of depreciation from Tusker, alongside growth in the fleet size and declines in used car prices. The charge is significantly lower than the fourth quarter of 2023 which included a c.£100 million increase in the residual value provision to offset developments in used car prices.

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE

(continued) Total costs including remediation of £2,427

million

and operating costs of £2,402

million were

11

per cent higher than prior year. This includes a new sector-wide Bank of England levy, replacing the former charging structure (excluding this levy, operating costs were up 6 per cent) and expected elevated severance charges taken early in the year (£0.1 billion higher year to date). The annual levy of c.£0.1 billion was charged through operating costs in the first quarter and will have a broadly neutral impact on profit in 2024, with an offsetting benefit recognised in net interest income over the course of the year. The Group continues to maintain cost discipline and delivery of cost efficiencies, in the context of inflationary pressures and ongoing strategic investment.

The Group's cost:income ratio, including remediation, for the first quarter was

57.2

per cent (54.4 per cent excluding remediation and the Bank of England levy), compared to

47.1

per cent in the prior year. Operating costs in 2024 are still expected to be

c.£9.3 billion, now plus c.£0.1

billion for the new Bank of England levy. The Group recognised remediation costs of £25

million in the first three months (three months to 31 March 2023: £19

million), in relation to pre-existing programmes.

There have been no further charges relating to the potential impact of the FCA review into historical motor finance commission arrangements, with the FCA having indicated it will update in September.

Asset quality remains strong with credit performance across portfolios stable in the quarter and remaining broadly at, or favourable to pre-pandemic experience. In UK mortgages, an improvement in new to arrears and flows to default has been observed in the first quarter, following an increase last year primarily driven by legacy variable rate customers. Unsecured Retail portfolios continue to exhibit stable new to arrears and default trends. Alongside, credit quality remains resilient in Commercial Banking. Underlying impairment was a charge of £57 million (three months to 31 March 2023: £243

million), resulting in an asset quality ratio of 6 basis points. The charge is after a £192 million multiple economic scenarios (MES) credit (three months to 31 March 2023: £79 million credit), as a result of the improved economic outlook in the first quarter, notably in HPI. Impairment also reflects a pre-updated MES charge of £249 million (three months to 31 March 2023: £322 million), equivalent to an asset quality ratio of 23 basis points. Compared to the prior year and quarter, the pre-MES charge has remained stable in Retail. Commercial Banking has benefited from a one-off release from loss rates used in the model, while observing a low charge on new and existing Stage 3 clients. The underlying expected credit loss (ECL) allowance reduced slightly to £4.1 billion in the quarter given releases following updates to the economic outlook and the benefit from loss rates used in the Commercial Banking model (31

December 2023: £4.3 billion). Like for like this is higher than reported pre-pandemic levels (31 December 2019: £4.2

billion) given it includes a material increase as a result of a weaker economic outlook versus 2019, offset by a £0.6

billion decrease on individually assessed Stage 3 cases, the most significant of which exited the portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. The uplift from the base case to the probability-weighted ECL continues to be £0.6

billion, including the adjusted severe downside scenario to incorporate higher CPI inflation and UK Bank Rate profiles. Stage

3 assets at £10.6

billion are up slightly in the first quarter in both UK mortgages and Commercial Banking portfolios (31

December 2023: £10.1

billion). Write-offs remain low. Stage 2 assets have reduced in the first quarter to £50.2

billion (31 December 2023: £56.5

billion), with 90.7

per cent of Stage 2 loans up to date (31

December 2023: 91.3

per cent). The Group continues to expect the asset quality ratio to be less than 30

basis points in 2024.

Restructuring costs for the first three months of 2024 were £12

million (three months to 31 March 2023: £12

million) and include costs relating to the

integration

of Embark and Tusker.

Volatility and other items were a net loss of £117 million for the first three months (three months to 31 March 2023: net gain of £52

million). This comprised £71

million negative market volatility, £20 million for the amortisation of purchased intangibles (three months to 31 March 2023: £18

million) and £26

million relating to fair value unwind (three months to 31 March 2023: £22

million). Market volatility was substantially driven by rate rises in the quarter causing negative insurance volatility, partly offset by positive impacts from banking volatility. The return on tangible equity for the first quarter was 13.3 per cent (three months to 31 March 2023:

19.1

per cent). The Group continues to expect the return on tangible equity for 2024 to be c.13 per cent. Tangible net assets per share as at 31 March 2024 were 51.2 pence, up from 50.8 pence at 31

December 2023. The increase was driven by accumulated profit, partly offset by increased longer-term rates impacting the cash flow hedge reserve and pension surplus. The Group has commenced the share buyback programme announced in February 2024, with c.0.5 billion shares repurchased as at 31 March 2024.

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE

(continued) Balance sheet

Loans and advances to customers reduced in the first quarter of 2024 to £448.5

billion with

a £1.6 billion reduction in the UK mortgages portfolio following the expected refinancing of the higher maturities in the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as a £0.8

billion reduction in Small and Medium Business lending, including repayments of government-backed lending. This was partly offset by growth in UK Retail unsecured loans of £0.7

billion, due to organic balance growth and lower repayments following a securitisation in the fourth quarter of 2023, alongside growth in UK Motor Finance and credit cards. Customer deposits stood at £469.2

billion at the end of the first quarter, a decrease of £2.2

billion.

Retail deposits were up £1.3

billion in the quarter with a combined increase of £0.9

billion across Retail savings and Wealth, driven by inflows to limited withdrawal and fixed products and a £0.4 billion increase in current account balances, benefiting from seasonally lower spend and bank holiday timing impacts (with the latter expected to reverse in the second quarter). This was partly offset by seasonal tax payments and outflows to savings products, including the Group's own savings offers. Growth in Retail was more than offset by a reduction in Commercial Banking deposits of £3.5

billion, largely due to Small and Medium Businesses balance reductions. The Group has a large, high quality liquid asset portfolio held mainly in cash and government bonds, with all assets hedged for interest rate risk. The Group's liquid assets continue to significantly exceed regulatory requirements and internal risk appetite, with a strong, stable liquidity coverage ratio of 143 per cent (31 December 2023: 142 per cent) and a strong net stable funding ratio of 130 per cent (31

December 2023: 130 per cent). The loan to deposit ratio of 96

per cent, essentially stable compared to 31 December 2023, continues to reflect a robust funding and liquidity position.

Capital

The Group's CET1 capital ratio at 31 March 2024 was 13.9 per cent (31 December 2023: 13.7 per cent pro forma). Capital generation before regulatory headwinds during the first three months was 46

basis points, reflecting robust banking build in the quarter, partially offset by risk-weighted asset increases. The risk-weighted asset increases reflect underlying lending, but also include a temporary increase of c.£1.5 billion (equivalent to c.9 basis points) that is expected to reverse in the second quarter. Regulatory headwinds of 6

basis points reflect the reduction in the transitional factor applied to IFRS

9 dynamic relief on 1 January 2024 and an adjustment for part of the impact of the Retail secured CRD

IV models. Capital generation after the impact of these regulatory headwinds was 40 basis points. The Group has accrued a foreseeable ordinary dividend of 22 basis points, based upon a pro-rated amount of the 2023 full year dividend. The Group continues to expect capital generation in 2024 to be c.175 basis points. Risk-weighted assets increased by £3.7 billion to £222.8 billion at 31

March 2024 (31

December 2023: £219.1

billion). This largely reflected the impact of Retail lending and the temporary increase noted above. The impact from credit and model calibrations was minimal. In relation to the Retail secured CRD

IV models, it is estimated that a £5

billion risk-weighted asset increase will be required over 2024 to 2026, noting that this will be subject to final model outcomes. The Group's risk-weighted assets guidance for 2024 remains unchanged at between £220

billion and £225 billion. The Group's total regulatory CET1 capital requirement remains at around 12

per cent. The Board's view of the ongoing level of CET1 capital required to grow the business, meet current and future regulatory requirements and cover economic and business uncertainties is c.13.0

per cent. This includes a management buffer of around 1

per cent. In order to manage risks and distributions in an orderly way, the Board expects to pay down to the previous target of c.13.5 per cent by the end of 2024 before progressing towards paying down to the current capital target of c.13.0 per cent by the end of 2026.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



CAPITAL GENERATION Pro forma CET1 ratio as at 31 December 2023 1 13.7%

Banking build (including impairment charge) (bps)







57

Risk-weighted assets (bps)





(24)

Other movements2

(bps)







13

Capital generation (bps)

























46

Retail secured CRD IV model updates and phased unwind of IFRS 9 transitional relief (bps)







(6)

Capital generation (post CRD IV and transitional headwinds) (bps)

























40

Ordinary dividend (bps)





(22)

CET1 ratio as at 31 March 2024 13.9%

1

31 December 2023 reflects both the full impact of the share buyback announced in respect of 2023 and the ordinary dividend received from the Insurance business in February 2024, but excludes the impact of the phased unwind of IFRS 9 relief on 1

January 2024. 2

Includes share-based payments and market volatility.







IMPAIRMENT DETAIL

Three months ended



31 Mar 2024

£m



Three months ended



31 Mar 2023

£m



Change

%

Three

months

ended

31 Dec

2023

£m



Change

%

























Charges (credits) pre-updated MES1























Retail





















303









271





























(12)







277































(9) Commercial Banking























(49)











53













(626)



























(92) Other



























(5)











(2)















(4)





























25























249



322

































23







(353)





Updated economic outlook























Retail



















(196)









(66)













(203)































(3) Commercial Banking





























4









(13)















15





























73





















(192)









(79)













(188)

































2 Underlying impairment charge (credit)A

























57









243

































77







(541)































Asset quality ratioA 0.06%



0.22%



(16)bp

(0.47)%





Total underlying expected credit loss allowance (at end of period)A















4,126







5,221





























(21)





4,337































(5) 1

Impairment charges excluding the impact from updated economic outlook taken each quarter.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(continued) IMPAIRMENT DETAIL

(continued) Loans and advances to customers and expected credit loss allowance (underlying basis) A At 31 March 2024 Stage 1

£m



Stage 2

£m



Stage 3

£m



Total

£m



Stage 2

as % of

total



Stage 3

as % of

total





































Loans and advances to customers UK mortgages









261,828















36,476



















7,608













305,912

















11.9













2.5









Credit cards











12,729



















2,883

























308















15,920

















18.1













1.9









UK unsecured loans and overdrafts















7,667



















1,210

























195



















9,072

















13.3













2.1









UK Motor Finance











13,897



















2,140

























118















16,155

















13.2













0.7









Other











16,178

























507

























149















16,834













3.0





















0.9









Retail1









312,299















43,216



















8,378













363,893

















11.9













2.3









Small and Medium Businesses











27,115



















4,087



















1,465















32,667

















12.5













4.5









Corporate and Institutional Banking











52,382



















2,875

























777















56,034













5.1





















1.4









Commercial Banking











79,497



















6,962



















2,242















88,701













7.8





















2.5









Equity Investments and Central Items2



















(323)

































-

































6























(317)













Total gross lending









391,473















50,178















10,626













452,277

















11.1













2.3









ECL allowance on drawn balances



















(864)

















(1,374)

















(1,541)

















(3,779)













Net balance sheet carrying value









390,609















48,804



















9,085













448,498

















































Customer related ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) UK mortgages





















134

























406

























752



















1,292













Credit cards





















231

























405

























144

























780













UK unsecured loans and overdrafts





















161

























233

























118

























512













UK Motor Finance3





















187





























95





























67

























349













Other

























19





























21





























46





























86













Retail1





















732



















1,160



















1,127



















3,019













Small and Medium Businesses





















141

























222

























170

























533













Corporate and Institutional Banking





















155

























138

























242

























535













Commercial Banking





















296

























360

























412



















1,068













Equity Investments and Central Items





























-

































-

































4

































4













Total















1,028



















1,520



















1,543



















4,091

















































Customer related ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers 4 UK mortgages









0.1





















1.1





















9.9





















0.4





















Credit cards









1.8

























14.0

















50.3













4.9





















UK unsecured loans and overdrafts









2.1

























19.3

















65.9













5.7





















UK Motor Finance









1.3





















4.4

























56.8













2.2





















Other









0.1





















4.1

























30.9













0.5





















Retail1









0.2





















2.7

























13.5













0.8





















Small and Medium Businesses









0.5





















5.4

























15.4













1.6





















Corporate and Institutional Banking









0.3





















4.8

























31.2













1.0





















Commercial Banking









0.4





















5.2

























21.9













1.2





















Equity Investments and Central Items









-





































66.7



















Total









0.3





















3.0

























15.1













0.9





















1

Retail balances exclude the impact of the HBOS acquisition-related

adjustments. 2

Contains centralised fair value hedge accounting adjustments. 3

UK Motor Finance for Stages 1 and 2 include £188 million relating to provisions against residual values of vehicles subject to finance leasing agreements for Black Horse. These provisions are included within the calculation of coverage ratios. 4

Total and Stage 3 ECL allowances as a percentage of drawn balances exclude loans in recoveries in Credit cards of £22

million, UK unsecured loans and overdrafts of £16 million, Small and Medium Businesses of £360 million and Corporate and Institutional Banking of £1 million.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(continued) IMPAIRMENT DETAIL

(continued) Loans and advances to customers and expected credit loss allowance (underlying basis) A

(continued) At 31 December 2023 Stage 1

£m



Stage 2

£m



Stage 3

£m



Total

£m



Stage 2

as % of

total



Stage 3

as % of

total





































Loans and advances to customers UK mortgages



258,362







41,911







7,300







307,573







13.6







2.4



Credit cards



12,625







2,908









284







15,817







18.4







1.8



UK unsecured loans and overdrafts



7,103







1,187









196







8,486







14.0







2.3



UK Motor Finance



13,541







2,027









112







15,680







12.9







0.7



Other



15,898









525









144







16,567







3.2









0.9



Retail1



307,529







48,558







8,036







364,123







13.3







2.2



Small and Medium Businesses



27,525







4,458







1,530







33,513







13.3







4.6



Corporate and Institutional Banking



52,049







3,529









538







56,116







6.3









1.0



Commercial Banking



79,574







7,987







2,068







89,629







8.9









2.3



Equity Investments and Central Items2





(43)











-











6









(37)













Total gross lending



387,060







56,545







10,110







453,715







12.5







2.2



ECL allowance on drawn balances





(901)







(1,532)







(1,537)







(3,970)













Net balance sheet carrying value



386,159







55,013







8,573







449,745

















































Customer related ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) UK mortgages





170









441









757







1,368













Credit cards





234









446









130









810













UK unsecured loans and overdrafts





153









244









118









515













UK Motor Finance3





188











91











63









342













Other







20











21











47











88













Retail1





765







1,243







1,115







3,123













Small and Medium Businesses





140









231









167









538













Corporate and Institutional Banking





156









218









253









627













Commercial Banking





296









449









420







1,165













Equity Investments and Central Items







-











-











4











4













Total



1,061







1,692







1,539







4,292

















































Customer related ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers4 UK mortgages



0.1









1.1









10.4







0.4















Credit cards



1.9









15.3







49.4







5.1















UK unsecured loans and overdrafts



2.2









20.6







65.6







6.1















UK Motor Finance



1.4









4.5









56.3







2.2















Other



0.1









4.0









32.6







0.5















Retail1



0.2









2.6









13.9







0.9















Small and Medium Businesses



0.5









5.2









13.9







1.6















Corporate and Institutional Banking



0.3









6.2









47.0







1.1















Commercial Banking



0.4









5.6









24.1







1.3















Equity Investments and Central Items







-













66.7



















Total



0.3









3.0









15.8







0.9















1

Retail balances exclude the impact of the HBOS acquisition-related adjustments. 2

Contains centralised fair value hedge accounting adjustments. 3

UK Motor Finance for Stages 1 and 2 include £187 million relating to provisions against residual values of vehicles subject to finance leasing agreements for Black Horse. These provisions are included within the calculation of coverage ratios. 4

Total and Stage 3 ECL allowances as a percentage of drawn balances exclude loans in recoveries in Credit cards of £21

million, UK unsecured loans and overdrafts of £16 million and Small and Medium Businesses of £327 million.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(continued) IMPAIRMENT DETAIL

(continued) Total ECL allowance by scenario (underlying basis) A The table below shows the Group's ECL for the probability-weighted, upside, base case, downside and severe downside scenarios, the severe downside scenario incorporating adjustments made to Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation and UK Bank Rate paths. Underlying basis A Probability-

weighted

£m



Upside

£m



Base case

£m



Downside

£m



Severe

downside

£m

































At 31 March 2024

















4,126



















2,837



















3,512



















4,504



















8,702

At 31 December 2023





4,337







2,925







3,666







4,714







9,455





Base case and MES economic assumptions The Group's base case scenario is for a slow expansion in GDP and a rise in the unemployment rate alongside modest changes in residential and commercial property prices. Following a reduction in inflationary pressures, UK Bank Rate is expected to be lowered during 2024. Risks around this base case economic view lie in both directions and are largely captured by the generation of alternative economic scenarios. The Group has taken into account the latest available information at the reporting date in defining its base case scenario and generating alternative economic scenarios. The scenarios include forecasts for key variables as of the first quarter of 2024. Actuals for this period, or restatements of past data, may have since emerged prior to publication.

The Group's approach to generating alternative economic scenarios is set out in detail in note 24 to the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. UK economic assumptions - base case scenario by quarter Key quarterly assumptions made by the Group in the base case scenario are shown below. Gross domestic product is presented quarter-on-quarter. House price growth, commercial real estate price growth and CPI inflation are presented year-on-year, i.e. from the equivalent quarter in the previous year. Unemployment rate and UK Bank Rate are presented as at the end of each quarter. At 31 March

2024 First

quarter

2024

% Second

quarter

2024

% Third

quarter

2024

% Fourth

quarter

2024

% First

quarter

2025

% Second

quarter

2025

% Third

quarter

2025

% Fourth

quarter

2025

%

















Gross domestic product

















0.3

















0.2

















0.3

















0.3

















0.3

















0.3

















0.4

















0.4 Unemployment rate

















4.0

















4.2

















4.4

















4.6

















4.8

















4.8

















4.8

















4.8 House price growth

















1.5

















2.1

















4.6

















1.5













(0.1)

















0.1

















0.4

















0.8 Commercial real estate price growth













(5.4)













(5.3)













(3.3)













(0.5)

















0.7

















1.1

















0.8

















0.7 UK Bank Rate













5.25













5.00













4.75













4.50













4.25













4.00













4.00













3.75 CPI inflation

















3.3

















2.1

















1.8

















2.4

















2.4

















2.9

















3.0

















3.0 UK economic assumptions - scenarios by year Key annual assumptions made by the Group are shown below. Gross domestic product and CPI inflation are presented as an annual change, house price growth and commercial real estate price growth are presented as the growth in the respective indices within the period. Unemployment rate and UK Bank Rate are averages for the period.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(continued) IMPAIRMENT DETAIL

(continued) Base case and MES economic assumptions

(continued) At 31 March

2024 2024

% 2025

% 2026

% 2027

% 2028

% 2024-2028

average

%













Upside











Gross domestic product



























1.1



























2.0



























1.7



























1.6



























1.6



























1.6 Unemployment rate



























3.2



























3.0



























3.0



























2.9



























2.9



























3.0 House price growth



























3.7



























6.7



























6.5



























5.3



























4.9



























5.4 Commercial real estate price growth



























6.5



























4.8



























1.4



























2.0



























2.2



























3.4 UK Bank Rate























5.40























5.44























5.25























5.00























5.07























5.23 CPI inflation



























2.3



























2.9



























2.9



























2.8



























3.0



























2.8













Base case











Gross domestic product



























0.4



























1.2



























1.6



























1.7



























1.7



























1.3 Unemployment rate



























4.3



























4.8



























4.8



























4.6



























4.6



























4.6 House price growth



























1.5



























0.8



























0.9



























1.6



























2.8



























1.5 Commercial real estate price growth























(0.5)



























0.7























(0.1)



























1.6



























2.1



























0.7 UK Bank Rate























4.88























4.00























3.50























3.06























3.00























3.69 CPI inflation



























2.4



























2.8



























2.4



























2.1



























2.2



























2.4













Downside











Gross domestic product























(0.8)























(0.4)



























1.2



























1.7



























1.7



























0.7 Unemployment rate



























5.5



























7.4



























7.7



























7.4



























7.2



























7.1 House price growth



























0.0























(5.2)























(7.0)























(4.8)























(1.5)























(3.7) Commercial real estate price growth























(8.1)























(5.2)























(2.9)























(1.0)























(0.2)























(3.5) UK Bank Rate























4.29























2.00























1.03























0.48























0.29























1.62 CPI inflation



























2.4



























2.7



























1.8



























1.0



























1.0



























1.8













Severe downside











Gross domestic product























(1.8)























(1.1)



























1.1



























1.4



























1.5



























0.2 Unemployment rate



























7.2























10.1























10.3



























9.9



























9.7



























9.4 House price growth























(2.2)



















(12.3)



















(14.3)



















(10.9)























(6.0)























(9.2) Commercial real estate price growth



















(18.0)



















(11.7)























(8.5)























(5.0)























(2.4)























(9.3) UK Bank Rate - modelled























3.46























0.51























0.11























0.02























0.01























0.82 UK Bank Rate - adjusted1























6.19























4.56























3.63























3.13























3.00























4.10 CPI inflation - modelled



























2.4



























2.4



























1.0



























0.0























(0.1)



























1.1 CPI inflation - adjusted1



























7.5



























3.5



























1.3



























1.0



























1.8



























3.0













Probability-weighted











Gross domestic product



























0.0



























0.7



























1.5



























1.6



























1.6



























1.1 Unemployment rate



























4.6



























5.6



























5.7



























5.5



























5.4



























5.3 House price growth



























1.3























(0.6)























(1.3)























(0.5)



























1.2



























0.0 Commercial real estate price growth























(2.4)























(1.1)























(1.3)



























0.3



























1.0























(0.7) UK Bank Rate - modelled























4.71























3.48























2.94























2.56























2.51























3.24 UK Bank Rate - adjusted1























4.99























3.89























3.30























2.88























2.81























3.57 CPI inflation - modelled



























2.4



























2.8



























2.3



























1.8



























1.9



























2.2 CPI inflation - adjusted1



























2.9



























2.9



























2.3



























1.9



























2.1



























2.4 1

The adjustment to UK Bank Rate and CPI inflation in the severe downside is considered to better reflect the risks around the Group's base case view in an economic environment where supply shocks are the principal concern.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES The statutory results are supplemented with a number of metrics that are used throughout the banking and insurance industries on an underlying basis. A description of these measures and their calculation, which remain unchanged since the year-end, is set out on pages 27 to 32 of the Group's 2023 Full Year Results News Release.





Three months ended

31 Mar 2024



Three months ended

31 Mar 2023













Banking net interest marginA









Underlying net interest income (£m)















3,184







3,535

Remove non-banking underlying net interest expense (£m)





















105











76

Banking underlying net interest income (£m)















3,289







3,611













Loans and advances to customers (£bn)















448.5







452.3

Add back:









Expected credit loss allowance (drawn) (£bn)























3.6









4.5

Acquisition related fair value adjustments (£bn)























0.2









0.3

Underlying gross loans and advances to customers (£bn)















452.3







457.1

Adjustment for non-banking and other items:









Fee-based loans and advances (£bn)





















(9.7)









(7.8)

Other (£bn)























6.8









5.7

Interest-earning banking assets (£bn)















449.4







455.0

Averaging (£bn)





















(0.3)









(0.8)

Average interest-earning banking assets A

(£bn)















449.1







454.2













Banking net interest margin A 2.95%



3.22%









Three months ended

31 Mar 2024



Three months ended

31 Mar 2023













Return on tangible equityA









Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£m)















1,069







1,510













Average ordinary shareholders' equity (£bn)



















40.4









39.5

Remove average goodwill and other intangible assets (£bn)





















(8.0)









(7.5)

Average tangible equity (£bn)



















32.4









32.0













Return on tangible equity A 13.3%



19.1%





KEY DATES Final date for joining or leaving the final 2023 dividend reinvestment plan 29 April 2024 Annual general meeting 16 May 2024 Final 2023 dividend paid 21 May 2024 Group strategy update: Business & Commercial Banking 27 June 2024 2024 Half-year results 25 July 2024 Q3 2024 Interim Management Statement 23 October 2024





BASIS OF PRESENTATION This release covers the results of Lloyds Banking Group plc together with its subsidiaries (the Group) for the

three months

ended

31 March 2024. Unless otherwise stated, income statement commentaries throughout this document compare the

three months

ended

31 March 2024

to the

three months

ended

31 March 2023

and the balance sheet analysis compares the Group balance sheet as at

31 March 2024

to the Group balance sheet as at 31

December 2023. The Group uses a number of alternative performance measures, including underlying profit, in the discussion of its business performance and financial position. These measures are labelled with a superscript 'A' throughout this document. Further information on these measures is set out on page

14. Unless otherwise stated, commentary on page

1

are given on an underlying basis.

The Group's Q1 2024 Interim Pillar 3 disclosures

can be found at:

