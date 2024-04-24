Original-Research: USU Software AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: USU Software AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to USU Software AGCompany Name: USU Software AGISIN: DE000A0BVU28Reason for the research: Recommendation: Verkaufenfrom: 24.04.2024Target price: EUR 18.50Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldHigher than expected offer price still way below intrinsic value Yesterday, USU announced to have reached a delisting-agreement with AUSUMGmbH (Udo Strehl) and NUNUS GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of AUSUM. WhileAUSUM already holds 53.7% of voting rights in USU, NUNUS currently does nothold any shares. On the basis of the agreement, NUNUS will offer theshareholders of USU approximately € 18.50 per share in the context of avoluntary public delisting offer. USU will submit an application to revokethe admission of the shares to the regulated market as well as all OTCmarkets already before the end of the offer period. Mind you, in an initial statement on the intention to delist on March 12th,it was stated that the offer priceshould be expected to be equivalent to the statutory minimum price, g volume-weighted averageprice of the past six months. According to our calculations, this wouldhave resulted in an offer price of € 17.00 per share. While the actual offer price is now seen to be some 9% above our andmarkets expectations, it is still way below the intrinsic fair value of €30, according to our DCF valuation model (2.5% LT growth, 7.6% WACC, 12.5%TY EBIT margin). Our view: Although € 18.50 is still not a fair offer (eNuW), we adviseinvestors who have no intention of being invested in a highly illiquidasset to tender their shares once the delisting offer has been made. Whilewe previously advised investors to HOLD the stock in anticipation of ahigher-than-expected offer, we now change our recommendation to SELL at anincrease PT of € 18.50, as we do not expect anymore upside. Yet, given thevast discount to the intrincis value, the case might be of interest forspecial situation investors, who are eyeing for a potential squeeze-out ata later stage can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

