Usha Ichef: Premium Appliances Made With You In Mind

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India With temperatures rising by the day, summers are now fully upon us. It's that season where each one of us is looking for ways to eat healthy and yet spend as little time in the kitchen as possible.



Usha I-Chef range of Premium kitchen appliances



This is where these go-to gadgets come into play. Each one is meant to take a load off while delivering food that is not only delicious but healthy too.



We are talking about Usha's new I-Chef range of appliances that includes the iSteam that can air-fry, bake, and steam -

so you literally get three gadgets in one. They also offer two air-fryers, one of which has a Borosil glass pan that offers 360* visibility while your food is cooking, and once the food is cooked the same pan can be used as a serving bowl too. Their programmable kettle is a great help as it has pre-programmed temperatures to cater to multiple needs such a baby feed, green tea, etc.



Below the details of how exactly these can be your best pals this summer.





iChef Steam Oven

One oven, many functions - the iChef Steam Oven is a discovery you will enjoy more and more each time you cook. A first-in-class, Usha's iChef Steam Oven comes equipped with 11 cooking functions and 39 preset menus, breaking barriers to gourmet cooking. Your perfect partner for making both healthy and delectable dishes, this one is a steamer, an air-fryer, and an oven combined! Powered by the built-in innovative 3D Hot Steam technology, the Usha iChef Steam Oven ensure retention of maximum nutrients, the ideal surface browning while maintaining the moist succulence within. With its more-than enough 18-liter capacity and three-layer cooking capability, one can cook just about anything from a large batch of steamed dim sums, to grilled fish, chicken roast, risotto, pasta, cakes, and a whole lot more -

that's a lot of punch this oven packs, don't you agree?





Price : INR 30,990.

Can be used for Steaming, Air-frying, Baking, Roasting, Grilling, Thawing, Slow-cooking, Barbequing, Braising, Toasting, Air-drying





iChef Smart Air Fryer

Calling all foodies who love their crunchy snacks but hate the added oil-calories from regular frying -

here's your perfect foodie companion -

the Usha's iChef Smart Air Fryer that toasts to your health each time you use it. Its 8 preset menus and 10 cooking functions allow you to prepare a wide range of dishes -

from French fries to samosas, grilled sandwiches to roast chicken, with just a dash of oil. This cool looking gadget has a modern, transparent digital shield that shows you what's cooking, quite literally. Features you will love include the heat resistant & food grade Borosilicate Glass bowl with all around 360-degree view, the turbo airflow technology for that perfect browned and crispy results, and not to forget its generous 5.5-liter capacity, making this a must-have for everyone who values taste and health.





Price : INR 11,990.

Can be used for Air-frying, Baking, Roasting, Grilling, Thawing, Slow-cooking, Barbequing, Braising, Toasting, Air-drying





iChef Programmable Kettle

Here's an innovative kettle that pays attention to detail, elevating your daily tea and coffee ritual many notches. The iChef Programmable Kettle boasts four preset temperature modes, tailor-made to the perfect brewing temperatures for various teas like Darjeeling, Oolong, Assam, Jasmine, and Chamomile, a delight for tea connoisseurs who understand the significance of precise brewing temperatures to guarantee that impeccable delicate flavours every time. There's more -

this versatile kettle also offers precise temperature control for baby food and formula preparation, making it an indispensable addition to homes with babies.



Crafted with Food Grade SS 304, it ensures safety and durability and is equipped with dry boil protection and a double wall guaranteeing a cool-touch surface. The lockable lid adds to its practicality, making it the ultimate choice for chai and conversations.



Price : INR 5,490.

Can be used to heat water to precision at 40*C (baby feed), 80*C (Green Tea), 90*C (Coffee/Black Tea), and 100*C for boiling hot water.



iChef Smart Air Fryer 5L

This natty iChef Smart Air Fryer 5L is the kitchen innovation you've been waiting for. Offering oil-free cooking, turbo airflow, and 8 preset menus, it's healthier, tastier meals right at your fingertips, quite literally. With unique features such as a non-stick food grade bowl, an intelligent timer for food flipping reminders, illuminated chamber, and a digital display add a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. With 1500W of power, it's ready to make cooking a breeze. Say hello to delicious meals, and goodbye to guilt-ridden calories!





Price:

INR 10,490.

Can be used for Air-frying, Baking, Roasting, Grilling, Thawing, Slow-cooking, Barbequing, Braising, Toasting, Air-drying.