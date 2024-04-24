After 200 Days Of War, Our Resolve Stands Unyielding, Akin To Might Of Mountains: Abu Ubaida

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

“The enemy [Israeli occupation army] remains ensnared within the grains of Gaza,” said Abu Ubaida, the military spokesperson for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).



In his speech on the occasion of the 200th day of the Israeli war on Gaza, Abu Ubaida added:“200 days and our resolve stands unyielding, akin to the might of mountains,” revealing that the occupation army has received various strikes and ambushes in different areas of the Gaza Strip since the start of the war on Gaza on 7 October 2023.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation committed 3 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, including 32 deaths and 59 injuries to hospitals during the past 24 hours.

The ministry indicated that the toll of the Israeli aggression had risen to 34,183 deaths and 77,143 injuries since 7 October.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) said that after 200 days of war in Gaza, massive damage was caused to the vital infrastructure in the Strip, more than a million people lost their homes, and 75% of the population was displaced.

The agency stressed that“it will take years to remove the debris” resulting from the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Strip, and stressed that“a ceasefire is the only remaining hope” to save the residents of the Strip.

Meanwhile, the European Union foreign policy official Josep Borrell said that the cities of the Gaza Strip were subjected to greater destruction than German cities during World War II. He confirmed that more than 60% of the infrastructure in Gaza was damaged, of which 35% was destroyed.



He pointed out that 249 workers in the humanitarian field in the Gaza Strip were killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

During a speech he delivered at a plenary session of the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg, Borrell called on Israel to“respect international law, implement the interim measures of the International Court of Justice, and ensure the protection of all civilians.”

In the meantime, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor warned of the increasing risk of the spread of infectious and deadly diseases in the Gaza Strip, especially among the sick, wounded, and children,“in light of the health catastrophe exacerbated by the continuing crime of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation.”

He added in a statement:“Death is stalking the residents of the Gaza Strip due to the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases due to polluted water, overcrowding, high temperatures, the collapse of the health system and the limited services, including isolating patients to prevent the spread, scarcity of medicines, and the spread and accumulation of solid waste.”

He pointed out that“children, especially newborns, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases, are the most affected by this health disaster, and the majority of Gaza residents are forced to use polluted water that is not suitable for drinking.”