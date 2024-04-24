Egypt's External Debt Increases To $168.03Bn In December 2023: CBE

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has reported that Egypt's external debt rose to $168.03bn in December 2023, compared to $164.521bn in September 2023. This represents an increase of approximately $3.5bn .
In their recent report, the CBE highlighted that long-term external debt reached $138.551bn by the end of December, up from $134.2bn in September. This indicates a growth of about $4.351bn . Meanwhile, short-term debt decreased by $778m , reaching $29.482bn , compared to $30.26bn previously.
According to the CBE, the external debt owed by the Egyptian government increased to $84.849bn by the end of 2023, compared to $82.5bn at the end of September 2023. Additionally, the debts owed by the CBE also rose to $45.314bn , up from $44.386bn , while the debts owed by banks decreased to $20.096bn , compared to $20.905bn .
