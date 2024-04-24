EAA Expands Education Support In Haiti

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and Global Partnership for Education (GPE) have teamed up to support education in Haiti with a five-year project, by increasing access to quality education for vulnerable children, including those at-risk of dropping out of primary education, out-of-school children and students with disabilities.

The $44mn grant for the five-year project will support the Ministry of National Education in achieving results by strengthening its information management system, enabling effective curriculum reform and high-quality sector management.

The project will also address the economic and food insecurity context of Haitian households by providing school feeding, and improve attendance and retention through remedial classes, reintegrating children into schools, and enhancing the quality of teaching and learning.

The worsening security situation in Haiti has exacerbated the challenges children face in accessing and remaining in education.

While in the majority of the country, the school year continues to proceed, in the nation's capital, Port-au-Prince, many children in areas controlled by armed groups, are deprived of their right to education due to school closures caused by instability.

This partnership between the EAA Foundation, IDB and GPE represents a firm commitment to addressing the educational crisis in Haiti. By combining resources and expertise, the partnership is committed to creating lasting positive change for Haitian children and their communities.

“Our commitment to Haiti remains steadfast. Together with the Education Above All Foundation, the Global Partnership for Education, and other partners, we're increasing access of vulnerable youth to quality education, providing school feeding, remedial classes, and improve student retention in an effort to offer young Haitians a better future” said IDB president, Ilan Goldfajn.

“Supporting access to and retention in quality primary education in Haiti is not just a moral imperative but a strategic investment in the country's long-term stability and development,” said, Fahad al-Sulaiti, CEO, EAA.“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to ensure that most vulnerable children – regardless of their circumstances – have access to quality education. By joining forces, we are able to amplify our impact and reach even more at-risk and out-of-school children in Haiti.

“Our support to the children of Haiti, through access to schools, textbooks and qualified teachers, is more critical than ever to counter the impact of insecurity in the country,” said, Laura Frigenti, CEO of the Global Partnership for Education.“With partners, GPE remains strongly committed to building a more resilient education system in Haiti so that the most vulnerable girls and boys can learn and build better lives for themselves and their communities.”

