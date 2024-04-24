Kalki 2989 AD Star Cast Fees: Is Prabhas Charging More Than Amitabh Bachchan And Deepika Padukone? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others star in the film Kalki 2989 AD. Here's how much everyone is supposedly earning for the Nag Ashwin film.

Kalki 2989 AD, starring Nag Ashwin, is one of the most ambitious film. The creators have been tempting fans with the looks and character teasers of Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and even posters from the next film.

According to reports, the publication of Kalki 2989 AD has

been postponed

owing to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The creators have yet to respond to rumours about the release date alterations.

However, they have begun releasing on-screen and off-screen images from the sets of the next new film. Amidst all

of

this, rumours have surfaced regarding Kalki 2989 AD star cast fees.

According to media sources, Prabhas' salary

has

changed

following

the failure of his last film, Adipurush.

Prabhas' fees have not decreased;

contrary, they have climbed.

According to Koimoi, Prabhas is demanding a hefty Rs 150 crore for the film, as reported by Navbharat Times. Prabhas' fees account for 25% of the entire film expenditure.

Amitabh Bachchan portrays Ashwatthama in Kalki 2989 AD. The actor is a senior part of the cast.

The

directors

just presented his first glimpse

in

the flick.

However, the veteran's fees are relatively minimal

when

compared to the star actor.

According to sources, Prabhas' charges are around 733 per cent more than Big B's. The megastar earns Rs 18 crore. Big B allegedly received Rs 10 crore for his last film, Uunchai.

According to Koimoi, Deepika Padukone is seeking Rs 20 crore for the Nag Ashwin project. DP earned Rs 15 crore for her recent film, Fighter, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Karan Singh Grover. The actress's fees have increased by around 33%.

Kamal Haasan

is expected

to portray the main antagonist in Kalki 2989 AD.

According to speculations,

he will make an extensive cameo appearance in the film.



The actor, producer, and director

has

requested a fee of Rs 50 crore

for this. The actor earned Rs 20 crore from his last flick. Disha Patani is also a member of Kalki 2989 AD.

It

is believed

that the actress is

paid Rs 2 crore for her role in the film.

According to sources, the film has a budget of Rs 600 crore and has already grossed Rs 750 crore in pre-sales. It

is anticipated

that Kalki 2989 AD will

be released

in June 2024.

