Kalki 2989 AD Star Cast Fees: Is Prabhas Charging More Than Amitabh Bachchan And Deepika Padukone? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others star in the film Kalki 2989 AD. Here's how much everyone is supposedly earning for the Nag Ashwin film.
Kalki 2989 AD, starring Nag Ashwin, is one of the most ambitious film. The creators have been tempting fans with the looks and character teasers of Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and even posters from the next film.
According to reports, the publication of Kalki 2989 AD has
been postponed
owing to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The creators have yet to respond to rumours about the release date alterations.
However, they have begun releasing on-screen and off-screen images from the sets of the next new film. Amidst all
of
this, rumours have surfaced regarding Kalki 2989 AD star cast fees.
According to media sources, Prabhas' salary
has
changed
following
the failure of his last film, Adipurush.
Prabhas' fees have not decreased;
contrary, they have climbed.
According to Koimoi, Prabhas is demanding a hefty Rs 150 crore for the film, as reported by Navbharat Times. Prabhas' fees account for 25% of the entire film expenditure.
Amitabh Bachchan portrays Ashwatthama in Kalki 2989 AD. The actor is a senior part of the cast.
The
directors
just presented his first glimpse
in
the flick.
However, the veteran's fees are relatively minimal
when
compared to the star actor.
According to sources, Prabhas' charges are around 733 per cent more than Big B's. The megastar earns Rs 18 crore. Big B allegedly received Rs 10 crore for his last film, Uunchai.
According to Koimoi, Deepika Padukone is seeking Rs 20 crore for the Nag Ashwin project. DP earned Rs 15 crore for her recent film, Fighter, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Karan Singh Grover. The actress's fees have increased by around 33%.
Kamal Haasan
is expected
to portray the main antagonist in Kalki 2989 AD.
According to speculations,
he will make an extensive cameo appearance in the film.
The actor, producer, and director
has
requested a fee of Rs 50 crore
for this. The actor earned Rs 20 crore from his last flick. Disha Patani is also a member of Kalki 2989 AD.
It
is believed
that the actress is
paid Rs 2 crore for her role in the film.
According to sources, the film has a budget of Rs 600 crore and has already grossed Rs 750 crore in pre-sales. It
is anticipated
that Kalki 2989 AD will
be released
in June 2024.
