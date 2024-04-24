Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Visit New Parliament Building, Call It ‘Unforgettable Moment'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had

a

'unforgettable moment'

when they visited the new Parliament building in Delhi. The pair uploaded photos from outside the building while sharing their experience. The couple married on February 21, 2024, in front of their close family and friends from the film industry. On April 23, the pair shared

a series of

photos from their visit to the new Parliament Building.

"An incredible moment at the new Parliament of India in Delhi, experiencing the spirit of democracy at work. Satyameva Jayate! Jai Hind! (sic),”

they captioned the post. The pictures featured the couple posing at various places inside the building while giving a glimpse of the

amazing

architecture.

Take a look at the post below:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened

India's

new Parliament building on May 28, 2023.

Rakul is getting ready to restart her professional film endeavours.

According to reports, she will begin filming for Ajay

Devgn's

film

'De De Pyaar De 2'

in mid-May.

She is also slated to participate in

'Indian 2'

and

an unnamed romantic comedy film with Arjun Kapoor.