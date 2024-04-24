Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Thrissur Set For Intense Battle As Three Fronts Vie For Victory

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: The election campaign has reached the final leg in Thrissur city amid several uncertainties like a suspense thriller and controversies. The entry of Padmaja into the BJP, K. Muraleedharan's surprising candidacy in Thrissur, Suresh Gopi's visit to Lourdes Church, and the controversy surrounding the Pooram festivities have emerged as major election talking points. Predicting the winner remains uncertain until the final moments.



Kerala will go to polls on April 26, Friday.



It was Suresh Gopi who started campaigning long before the announcement of the candidate. The campaign was mired in controversies several times. The first controversy was the crown dedicated to Our Lady of Lourdes ahead of his daughter's wedding. The church committee decided not to publicize the offering. Suresh Gopi's response that he will give a gold crown of Rs 10 lakh after the election also came.

Subsequently, a video surfaced showing him admonishing workers for not gathering in the reception area, adding to the controversies. However, the BJP remains optimistic, citing the Prime Minister's three visits, and the measures taken in the Karuvannur scam case as factors that could lead to the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thrissur.

Padmaja's unexpected entry into the BJP dealt a significant blow to the Congress, which had initially launched its election campaign with TN Prathapan. Subsequently, Prathapan's campaign materials were removed, and K Muraleedharan was nominated as the candidate. Padmaja's decision came as a shock to her brother, who had already commenced campaigning. In a surprising move, she openly welcomed Congress workers into the BJP fold in front of Karunakaran's memorial shrine at Murali Mandir.

The UDF believes that Murali, with his history of making strategic alliances, may garner support from outside the coalition. The Congress faction's analysis suggests that the Prime Minister's controversial remarks against minorities could lead to a consolidation of crucial minority votes in favor of the Congress party in the constituency.

The Left Front had laid the groundwork at the grassroots level well before the candidate was announced. Despite facing challenges during the campaign, including issues within the CPM, VS Sunil Kumar remained steadfast. Concerns surrounding Karuvannur and the recent Pooram controversy have not gone unnoticed by the left camp. Nevertheless, they remain confident in their candidate's acceptance and trust among the electorate, believing it will pave the way for victory.

