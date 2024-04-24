Whatsapp Update: Messaging App Working On New Feature To Find Favourite Contacts Faster

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) WhatsApp constantly adds new features and works to improve the user experience. According to recent reports, the instant messaging app is actively developing features that will facilitate communication with your loved ones. The Meta-owned messaging app is reportedly working on adding a favorites page to conversations so you can quickly locate the individuals you communicate with. This information comes from reports in WA Beta Info, a trustworthy source for WhatsApp news. WhatsApp is also developing a feature that will allow you to reply to status updates more quickly.

According to a report on WA Beta Info, the well-known messaging software WhatsApp is working on a new feature for managing favorites as of the most recent version of the WhatsApp beta for Android. Users of WhatsApp will soon be able to add, rearrange, and delete their favorite contacts and groups straight from the app's settings, according to a screenshot that the magazine posted.

This addition, which is slated for a later app update, would facilitate users' ability to access and arrange their favorite contacts and groups from the calls tab. It should be noted that no alerts are sent out to users when contacts or groups are designated as favorites.

Earlier, reports had said that WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will let users filter their chats and help them sort through messages easily.



According to a different WA Beta Info report, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that would let users respond to status changes instantly. Users will find it simpler to show their gratitude for other users' material when they can add replies to status updates-a feature that is scheduled for release in the future.

This change from the way reactions now show up in conversations tries to maintain conversational order while also making it simple for users to interact with status changes.