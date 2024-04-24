Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala Gears Up For 'Kottikalasam' Today Ahead Of Polling On April 26

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Today marks the conclusion of outdoor campaigns in the state as candidates wrap up their constituency tours. The second phase of elections is scheduled for Friday (April 26) in 88 constituencies across 12 states and Jammu. The 'Kottikalasam', the high-spirited final outdoor campaign will end by 5 pm on Wednesday (April 24).

A roadshow of the candidates will be held in the morning in all 20 constituencies. The final campaign (Kalashakott) will be held at the constituency centres at 3 pm. The campaign's final moments will be filled with pop-ups distributing coloring sheets, enthusiastic flag-waving, and balloon-flying accompanied by musical tunes which will culminate at 5 pm. On Thursday, there will be silent campaigning and on Friday, April 26, Kerala will go for polling.



During the final 48 hours before the election, when only silent campaigning is allowed, strict action will be taken under Rule 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code against any illegal gatherings or public meetings. The use of loudspeakers, processions, or demonstrations is prohibited. Additionally, any form of exhibition, including movies, television programs, commercials, music programs, dramas, and opinion polls, that could influence the election outcome is not permitted. Violators will face imprisonment, fines, or both. Exit polls are banned from the beginning of the first phase of polling until half an hour after the last phase of polling.

Police and enforcement agencies will maintain strict scrutiny to prevent illegal activities such as money exchange, offering freebies and gifts, and distributing alcohol to influence voters. A 48-hour dry day has been declared under Rule 135C of the Representation of the People Act until the completion of polling, prohibiting the distribution and sale of liquor. Travel in and out of the constituency will be closely monitored by police and security forces, with all types of vehicles subject to inspection.

Party workers from outside the constituency will not be permitted to stay within the constituency during the election period. The ban on displaying and carrying licensed weapons will remain in effect until the election results are declared. Polling for 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will take place on April 26 from 7 am to 6 pm, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. The Chief Electoral Officer has urged everyone to cooperate and exercise their voting rights to ensure free, transparent, and fair elections.