Bengaluru: Liquor Sale Suspended For 3 Days Starting April 24, Check What Else Will Be Closed?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru is set to see three dry days as officials have temporarily suspended all liquor sales in the city in view of voting for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April 26.

The order from the Bengaluru municipal police department states that all liquor stores would be shuttered from 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, to midnight on April 26.



Liquor sales will also be suspended from 12 am on June 3 to June 4 in order to facilitate the vote counting procedure after the polls. Businesses such as stores, pubs, lodging facilities, restaurants, and taverns will not be allowed to provide alcoholic drinks during this period.

The order specifies that restaurants and hotels will only be permitted to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages, the report added.

What else will be closed?

Election day in Bengaluru will see the closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in addition to the applicable non-essential government functions, as is customary on election day. Furthermore, as voting is required by law, corporate offices will grant their staff members at least a leave of absence to enable them to exercise their right to vote.

In light of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Karnataka High Court additionally proclaimed April 26 and May 7 as general holidays for the High Court Benches. Banks will also be closed. Additionally, from 5:00 PM on April 24 to 12:00 midnight on April 26, the district magistrate's office issued an order prohibiting the manufacture, sale, distribution, transit, storage, and other activities involving alcohol. Liquor outlets will all stay closed as a result.

To avoid any incidents during the polling day, a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place from 6 pm on April 24 to the midnight of April 26 in the Bengaluru city commissionerate limits.