Iran's port activity surges by 4 percent in previous Iranian year

(MENAFN) According to data released by Iran's Transport and Urban Development Ministry, the loading and unloading of goods at the country's ports experienced a notable increase of four percent in the previous Iranian calendar year 1402, ending on March 19, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year. This upward trend is indicative of a positive trajectory in the maritime transport sector, signaling potential growth and resilience amidst economic challenges.



Specifically, within the container sector, loading and unloading operations surged by 10 percent year-on-year, reaching a total of 2.614 million TEUs during the mentioned period. This substantial increase underscores the growing significance of containerized cargo handling in Iran's maritime activities and underscores the sector's capacity for expansion and modernization.



Earlier data released by the Transport and Urban Development Ministry revealed a significant uptick of 17 percent in the loading and unloading of goods at Iranian ports during the Iranian calendar year 1401, ending on March 20, 2023, compared to the preceding year. This robust growth translated into a total volume of 152.91 million tons of goods handled at the country's ports, representing a notable increase from 130.69 million tons in the previous year.



Moreover, within the container sector, loading and unloading operations saw a commendable increase, reaching 2.1 million TEUs with a total weight of 24.57 million tons during the said year. This marked a substantial uptick of 13.5 percent compared to the Iranian calendar year 1400, underscoring the sector's resilience and potential for further expansion.



Amidst the challenging landscape shaped by unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran's economy, the country's ports emerge as crucial hubs for facilitating both exports and imports. As major gateways for trade, these ports play a pivotal role in Iran's ongoing efforts to navigate the complexities of international commerce amidst external pressures. Consequently, there is a pressing need for comprehensive support and continued development of Iran's ports to bolster their capacity and resilience in the face of economic sanctions. This strategic focus on port development underscores the importance of ensuring uninterrupted trade flows and strengthening Iran's economic resilience in the global market.

