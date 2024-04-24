Mexico’s leader expresses disapproval towards US’ human rights report

(MENAFN) During a news conference on Tuesday, Mexican Leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed strong disapproval towards the United States regarding a human rights report that raised issues regarding violence and impunity in Mexico.



Lopez Obrador voiced criticism towards the US and called for greater "respect" towards Mexico.



"They are not used to respecting the sovereignty of peoples. Yesterday, for example, the State Department issued a resolution stating that human rights are being violated in Mexico, and they are setting themselves up as the judges of the world," he stated.



Lopez Obrador also made reference to what he perceived as human rights violations by Washington, citing examples such as the imprisonment of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and investigations targeting former President and 2024 candidate Donald Trump.



"We don't say to them: Why do you have a candidate being harassed in the courts? And why do you allocate billions of dollars for the war? And why don't you release Assange, who is being unjustly imprisoned?" he declared.



Lopez Obrador additionally criticized the US for what he perceived as a lack of attention to the individuals affected by the fentanyl crisis, as well as for alleged acts of "repressing and mistreating migrants."



According to the annual report by the State Department, Mexico has been plagued by severe human rights violations, ranging from the persistent insecurity and crisis of disappearances to high rates of homicides, government corruption, and instances of press persecution. "There were no significant changes in the human rights situation in Mexico during the year," it noted.

MENAFN24042024000045015839ID1108131397