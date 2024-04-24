Arsenal secures 5-0 win against Chelsea in Premier League London derby

(MENAFN) In a thrilling English Premier League London derby, Arsenal delivered a stunning performance as they triumphed over Chelsea with a resounding 5-0 victory on Tuesday. The match, held at the Emirates Stadium, witnessed an early lead for the hosts, courtesy of Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard's goal in the fourth minute, setting the tone for an exhilarating contest.



The momentum continued for Arsenal in the second half, with English defender Ben White extending their lead to 2-0 in the 52nd minute with a well-placed left-footed shot following a corner kick. The Gunners showcased their attacking prowess just moments later, as German midfielder Kai Havertz capitalized on Martin Odegaard's through pass to find the back of the net, further solidifying Arsenal's dominance on the field.



Havertz continued to shine for Arsenal, scoring his second goal of the match in the 65th minute from a similar position, stretching the lead to an impressive 4-0. The Emirates Stadium erupted with excitement as Arsenal fans witnessed their team's commanding performance against a formidable opponent.



Arsenal's relentless pursuit of goals was epitomized by another brilliant display of teamwork, as Ben White secured his second goal of the match in the 70th minute, converting yet another precise through pass from Odegaard into a goal. The Gunners' cohesive gameplay and clinical finishing left Chelsea struggling to contain their attacking threat throughout the match.



With this emphatic victory, Arsenal surged to the top of the Premier League standings with 77 points, surpassing both Liverpool and Manchester City. The result not only propelled Arsenal into the league leadership but also injected a renewed sense of confidence and optimism among their supporters as they look ahead to the remainder of the season.

