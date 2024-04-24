Tesla reports 55 percent net income decline in January-March

(MENAFN) Tesla saw a significant decline in net income in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, reporting a 55 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. This drop was primarily attributed to decreased global sales and the implementation of price reductions.



During the first three months of the year, Tesla generated USD1.13 billion in income, a notable decrease from the USD2.51 billion recorded in the corresponding period the previous year.



The company's revenue for the first quarter amounted to USD23.3 billion, marking a 9 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. This decline in revenue was primarily driven by increased competition in the electric vehicle market and a slowdown in demand for such vehicles. Consequently, Tesla's revenue fell below market expectations for the period.



Despite producing 433,371 cars worldwide in the first quarter of 2024, Tesla delivered only 386,810 vehicles during the same period, according to the company's report. This production output represented a 2 percent decrease compared to the previous year, while deliveries experienced a more substantial decline of 9 percent.



Tesla's official statement acknowledged the ongoing pressure on global electric vehicle sales, with many automakers favoring hybrid vehicles over purely electric ones.



Additionally, the statement highlighted the company's significant investment of USD2.8 billion in capital expenditure during the first quarter.



This investment was directed towards fueling future growth, including the enhancement of artificial intelligence infrastructure, expanding production capacity, bolstering the charging network, and developing new product infrastructure. Concurrently, Tesla has been implementing cost-cutting measures to improve operational efficiency.

