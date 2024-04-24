Bank of England economist points to possible interest rate reduction amid economic stability

(MENAFN) Hugh Bell, the chief economist of the Bank of England, indicated on Tuesday that the passage of time and limited developments in the U.K. economy were suggestive of a scenario where a rate cut might be considered more probable. However, Bell tempered expectations by cautioning that such a decision could still be distant on the horizon.



Bell emphasized that despite the possibility of a rate cut drawing closer, there remained considerable distance before such a measure would be enacted. He underscored the importance of adhering to the baseline established earlier regarding interest rates, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive assessment of economic indicators before any significant policy adjustments are made.



The sentiment expressed by Bell comes in the wake of the recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting held in March, where the Bank of England opted to maintain interest rates at their current level of 5.25 percent for the fifth consecutive time. Within the committee, there was a division in opinion, with one member advocating for a 25 basis point reduction in interest rates to 5 percent.



Governor Andrew Bailey echoed Bell's sentiments during the meeting, affirming that the prevailing economic conditions did not warrant an immediate reduction in interest rates. However, Bailey acknowledged positive developments, noting a favorable trend towards declining inflation in recent weeks.



As the Bank of England continues to navigate the economic landscape, the deliberations within the Monetary Policy Committee underscore the careful balance between maintaining stability and responding to evolving economic indicators, with the potential for future rate adjustments remaining contingent upon sustained trends and developments in the U.K. economy.

