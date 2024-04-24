Mumbai Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warnings For Financial Capital & Neighbouring Districts From April 27-29. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department has issued heatwave warnings for three districts in Maharashtra state, including mega metro Mumbai, as per a PTI report. The alert is for Thane and Raigad districts, and parts of Mumbai city from April 27 to April 29 these days, April 27 and 28 are likely to see peak heat, it added heatwave is due to an anti-cyclonic circulation which will tip the mercury upwards in Thane, Raigad and parts of Mumbai, IMD Scientist Sushma Nair told reporters on April 24 IMD notes that a heatwave is officially recognised when temperatures reach at least 40 degrees Celsius in plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, with a departure from normal of at least 4.5 notches. If the departure exceeds 6.4 notches, it's classified as a severe heatwave Heatwave Alert for MumbaiThis is the second heatwave alert in April issued for India's financial capital and its neighbouring region and Navi Mumbai saw the mercury hit as high as 41 degrees Celsius in some places on April 15 and 16. An orange alert for \"severe hot weather\" was announced at the time IMD had also advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure, drink sufficient water and stay hydrated, wear light-coloured, loose and cotton clothes, cover their heads, or use a wet cloth, hat, or umbrella, while going out during afternoon hours, and schedule strenuous jobs during cooler times of the day same advice can be followed by readers this coming week as well issues heatwave warnings across multiple statesThe IMD on April 21 predicted an increase in heatwave days across the country, with April expecting four to eight days against the normal one to three, PTI reported. Moreover, the entire April-June period may witness 10-20 heatwave days, with certain regions facing over 20 days of scorching conditions Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Odisha and Vidharba are predicted to record more heatwave days, some even more than 20 days of the month intense heat poses risks to power grids and may lead to water shortages in various parts of the country, the weather department has warned, PTI reported. Furthermore, the agricultural sector, heavily reliant on the monsoon, faces uncertainties as La Nina conditions are anticipated later in the year ongoing but diminishing El Nino conditions, the IMD had flagged concerns about heatwave conditions in the April-June period, coinciding with India's general elections, particularly during the voting phases. Voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections began on April 19 and is expected to continue in phases through April and May. Counting is on June 4.(With inputs from PTI)

