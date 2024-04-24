21 Migrants Dead In Djibouti Boat Capsize

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The International Organization for Migration reported that at least 21 people lost their lives after a boat carrying dozens capsized off the coast of Djibouti in East Africa.

Officials from the organization stated on Wednesday, April 24th, that at least 23 individuals remain missing following the incident, and search efforts are underway.

The International Organization for Migration added that 33 of the migrants managed to safely reach the shore after the event.

Based on recent findings, this is the second such incident to occur off the African coast in recent days, claiming dozens of lives.

Two weeks ago, in a similar incident, at least 28 people, including children, lost their lives after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Djibouti.

It's worth mentioning that the coast of Djibouti is considered one of the perilous migration routes from Africa to the Middle East.

