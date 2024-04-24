U.S. business activity slows in April amid weakening demand

(MENAFN) In April, business activity in the United States exhibited a notable slowdown, marking its lowest point in four months. This downturn was primarily attributed to subdued demand across sectors, contributing to a decline in the Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) to 50.9, down from March's 52.1, according to Standard & Poor's Global. The PMI, which tracks both manufacturing and services sectors, serves as a key indicator of economic health, with a reading above 50 suggesting expansion within the private sector.



The deceleration in economic activity was particularly evident in both manufacturing and services sectors, where growth rates dipped to their lowest levels in three and five months, respectively. This decline has raised concerns over the resilience of the U.S. economy, with implications for employment trends—a crucial metric monitored by the Federal Reserve to gauge the pace of economic slowdown. Notably, April saw a decrease in employment for the first time since June 2020, with the services sector experiencing a notable reduction in hiring activity.



Standard & Poor's Global analysis underscores that the U.S. economy has lost momentum as it transitions into the second quarter, compared to the relatively robust performance seen in the preceding January-March period. Despite these challenges, there are indications of potential relief on the horizon, as inflation rates experienced a slight retreat even amidst a backdrop of rising input prices. This nuanced dynamic suggests that while economic activity may be slowing, there could be a mitigating effect on inflationary pressures, offering some respite as policymakers, particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve, navigate strategies to sustain economic stability amidst evolving market conditions.

