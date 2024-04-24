Air India Inks Codeshare Deal With Japan's ANA

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi

:

Air India has entered into a codeshare partnership with Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA).

With the codeshare, effective for travel from May 23, Air India and All Nippon Airways passengers can fly to their desired destination by combining those flights between India and Japan with a single ticket.

Air India will add its 'AI' designator code on ANA's flights between Tokyo Haneda and Delhi as well as Tokyo Narita and Mumbai.

ANA will add its 'NH' designator code on Air India's flight between Tokyo Narita and Delhi, a release said on Tuesday (April 23).

Both airlines are considering further expanding their cooperation on additional routes.



Now, Tata Group-owned Air India, which is expanding its presence, has codeshare partnerships with 15 airlines, including ANA .

