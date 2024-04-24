               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

A US Strategy To Trump China In SE Asia


4/24/2024 3:17:11 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US can enhance trust and partnerships in Southeast Asia and change the region's prevailing attitudes toward the great powers by focusing on three key pillars: intelligence-sharing, presence and multilateralism.

The region is home to key current and potential US allies and partners who are most vulnerable to Chinese influence and power projection, making perceptions particularly crucial during this time of great power competition.

Elites in Southeast Asia currently view China as having more influential economic, political, and strategic power than the US or any other entity, according to “The State of Southeast Asia 2023” report by the Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

Many decisions made by elites and leaders in Southeast Asia are influenced by these perceptions, so the US must work on changing how it is perceived. Fortunately, there are a few simple initiatives that can quickly alter how Southeast Asia views the US, all of which can be implemented almost immediately.

Intelligence-sharing

The US should establish an intelligence-sharing network with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, specifically with Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states. This network will enable the US to quickly communicate Chinese subversive tactics with partner nations and increase transparency.

The goal is for each country to realize the benefits of multilateralism when dealing with China. Intelligence sharing will also demonstrate that the US is a reliable strategic partner with the interests of allies and partners in mind.

MENAFN24042024000159011032ID1108131336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search