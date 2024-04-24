A US Strategy To Trump China In SE Asia

We can already see the success of increased information sharing through what Sealight's Ray Powell and Dr Benjamin Goirigolzarri coined the Philippines' “assertive transparency” initiative, where China's aggressive tactics are exposed for the region and the world to see.

This initiative has fostered cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam and brought international attention to other Southeast Asian nations countering Chinese aggression.

Visibility of Chinese tactics and US-driven predictive analysis will encourage collaboration among ASEAN member states, providing leverage in negotiations with China that single states would not have only working bilaterally.

The US already supports countries in Southeast Asia through various means, from foreign aid to humanitarian assistance, joint military patrols, exercises, and exchanges. Simply being present often inspires faith and confidence.

We should further integrate civilian institutions and military organizations with Southeast Asian partner nations to build interoperability and mutually beneficial relationships. The more people and governments in Southeast Asia see Americans helping them, the more likely they will recognize the benefits of expanding the relationship with the US.

However, delivering aid and being physically present is not enough; the US needs to do a better job of highlighting the support it provides.

The US does a poor job of marketing the aid it provides, its purpose and impact to other countries. I remember an occasion during the pandemic when I worked with the State Department to deliver a plane full of Covid supplies to a country in Southeast Asia, only to have it overshadowed by a Chinese public relations campaign highlighting a much smaller support package.

The benefits of the aid and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific should be communicated better to domestic audiences, the recipient country's public and government, and the international community. Making sure countries know where aid comes from will help them remember the US as a reliable partner.

This will garner public support that could influence government decision-makers in favor of the US.

In 2010, while speaking to the ASEAN Regional Forum in Hanoi, Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi famously declared“China is a big country and you are small countries, and that is a fact.” This veiled threat aimed to intimidate the gathered nations into falling in line with China's wishes.

To counter this, the US must strengthen multinational organizations like ASEAN or encourage the development of what Richard Heydarian calls“minilateral” cooperation to overcome the region's historic paralysis on important issues.