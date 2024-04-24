Police Appeals Public To Be Vigilant Against 'Mischievous' Persons Posting Photos With DGP On Social Media

In a statement, a spokesperson said that it has come to the notice that some persons who have photographs along with DGP or with other senior officers of police, which many a times come to be allowed because of participation in social and cultural events and occasions in which such persons are incidentally present, are posting such photos on their social media accounts without DGP's permission or permission of the senior officers.

The statement reads that this is not part of good to post a photo in public domain that was taken in a social or cultural event perhaps as a goodwill gesture without the permission of the person.

“It is outright criminal and punishable, if the photo is being used and leveraged to intimidate or influence others to extort or part with money or promise governmental benefits by brandishing the photo as a connection to authority,” it reads.

It added that public, community members, fellow citizens, brothers and sisters, gullible villagers and city dwellers, students and workers who are all dear to DGP and are valuable community members and citizens to the Jammu and Kashmir police may note that such shenanigans by unscrupulous elements should be exposed and no one should fear of any harm from such elements.

