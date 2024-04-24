ECI Issues Show Cause Notice To Trinamool Legislator For Intimidating Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 24 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to the Trinamool Congress legislator from Chopra Assembly constituency, Hamidul Rahman, on charges of allegedly intimidating voters.

Chopra is one of the seven Assembly constituencies under Darjeeling Lok Sabha, going to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Rahman has been asked by the commission to file his reply to the notice with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal by April 25.

CEO office insiders said that recently it was brought to the notice of the commission that at a public meeting Rahman was seen intimidating the voters.

He allegedly threatened them with dire consequences after the CAPF personnel leave the state.

“Do not waste your valuable votes. Don't play any foul game. The central forces will leave the state after the elections are over. Then you will have to deal with our forces only. Do not cry then,” he was heard saying.

At that same meeting Rahman was also heard threatening his own party functionaries of dire consequences if they don't ensure at least 90 per cent voting.

“Simple leads will not be enough. The Opposition virtually does not exist here. So you will have to ensure 90 per cent of the votes in each booth. Otherwise, the local leaders and panchayat members will be dealt with,” Rahman said at the meeting.

Sources in the CEO's office said that the video of his entire speech has reached the commission and after reviewing it, the panel decided to issue him a show case notice.