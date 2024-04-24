Jordanian Journalists: Kuwait Amir's Visit Key For Arab Action To Stop Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Marshad

AMMAN, April 24 (KUNA) -- Jordanian editors-in-chief have described His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to Amman as an important step towards Arab coordination for pressing the Israeli occupation to end its aggression on the Gaza Strip.

In separate statements to KUNA, they noted that His Highness the Amir's visit would also strengthen economic cooperation between the two sisterly countries.

"His Highness the Amir's visit comes at a delicate time in the region, in light of the ongoing Israeli occupation's aggression on Gaza," Editor-in-Chief of the Jordanian Al-Rai newspaper Dr. Khaled Al-Shogran told KUNA.

He pointed out that the leadership of the two sisterly countries share identical views of the recent regional developments.

He noted that the balanced and moderate foreign policies of Kuwait and Jordan play an important role in international and regional politics.

Al-Shogran stressed that Jordan highly appreciates the historical stances of the Kuwaiti leaderships, which have always sided with the Palestinian rights.

The stances of the two countries have also effectively contributed to enhancing joint Arab action and Arab economic cooperation, he said, pointing to Kuwait's hosting of the Arab Economic Summit in 2009, a turning point in the efforts to ameliorate Arab economic cooperation and trade exchange.

He highly appreciated Kuwait's support to Jordan's development and economy over the past decades.

"This support embodied the deep historical relations between the two countries," he said.

For his part, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ghad newspaper Makram Tarawneh told KUNA that the visit of His Highness the Amir consolidates bilateral relations.

He commended Kuwaiti-Jordanian relations as a role model for Arab relations in political, economic, social and security fields.

"This visit provides an opportunity for the leaderships of the two countries to continue their consultations and coordination on the current difficult regional developments" Tarawneh said.

He affirmed that the talks in Amman would focus on restoring stability in the Middle East and ending the Israeli war on Gaza.

Tarawneh added that the two leaders are also keen on upgrading the partnership between their countries.

Kuwait has the largest foreign investments in the Kingdom, he pointed out, adding that this is appreciated by the government and people of Jordan.

Tarawneh said that Jordanians are hoping His Highness the Amir's visit would help further enhance cooperation in various domains to serve the interests of the two countries at this sensitive political and economic stage.

Meanwhile, Editor-in-Chief of Alawal News website Usama Al-Rantisi said that the visit of His Highness the Amir to Jordan comes after about 200 days of the Israeli occupation's genocidal war on the Palestinian people.

"This visit demonstrates the depth of the Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations, which is characterized by coordination and understanding of the overall political and international situation," he said.

He affirmed the similarity of their stances with regard to the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip and the regional developments.

Al-Rantisi hoped that the visit of His Highness the Amir would help boost economic cooperation and increase Kuwaiti investments in Jordan. (end)

