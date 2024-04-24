Agricultural Credit Corporation's Achievements, Challenges Unveiled In Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) - A recent report within the framework of the Executive Program for Economic Modernization Vision has shed light on the significant strides made by the Agricultural Credit Corporation during the first quarter of 2024.The report, which also identifies key challenges faced by the Corporation, underscores its ongoing commitment to supporting the agriculture sector and enhancing food security in the country.According to the report, the Corporation has continued its focus on key priorities established in 2023, with six initiatives successfully completed and earmarked for further continuation throughout 2024.Notably, during the first quarter of the year, loans totaling JD2,298,050 were disbursed to 186 borrowers as part of these initiatives.In a move to bolster food security efforts, the Corporation collaborated with the Department of Statistics to launch a comprehensive national database. This initiative aims to streamline data collection and analysis, providing valuable insights to inform policy decisions and resource allocation in the agriculture sector.Furthermore, significant progress has been made in projects aimed at enhancing agricultural practices and revitalizing desert pastures. The Corporation received a total of 22 tenders for rainwater harvesting and pasture rehabilitation, exceeding the initial target of 50 sites.This achievement demonstrates the Corporation's proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable agriculture.In another milestone, the installation of warehouses at the Safe Food Company for Food Industries has been completed, marking a crucial step towards ensuring the safety and quality of food products in the market.Despite these achievements, the report also highlights challenges faced by the Corporation, particularly delays in implementing financial services and procedural improvements. The delay in approving and implementing these enhancements has resulted in postponed tenders and extended deadlines for bid submissions.