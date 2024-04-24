China denies US claims over regular trade, economic interactions with Russia

(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated on Tuesday that China firmly denies the unfounded accusations made by the United States regarding its regular trade and economic interactions with Russia.



Wang highlighted that the U.S. continues to levy baseless allegations despite simultaneously passing legislation to provide significant aid to Ukraine. This was conveyed during a routine press briefing when Wang was asked to address U.S. accusations and potential sanctions related to the matter.



"Fueling the flames while shifting blame to others, this is just hypocritical and highly irresponsible. China firmly rejects this," he stated.



Wang emphasized that China maintains a fair and impartial stance on the Ukraine issue. China consistently advocates for dialogue to achieve peace and a political resolution. Furthermore, the Chinese government adheres to laws and regulations governing the export of dual-use items.



"China is neither the creator of the Ukraine crisis nor a party to it. We never fan the flames or seek selfish gains, and we will certainly not accept being the scapegoat," Wang stated.



Once more, Wang reiterated that China firmly asserts its entitlement to engage in regular trade and economic interactions with Russia and other nations, based on principles of equality and mutual benefit. He emphasized that such exchanges should not be subject to interference or disruption. "China's legitimate and lawful rights and interests should not be infringed on."

